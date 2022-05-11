ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins: One of the Best Trilogies Ever?

By Freddy Carlsson
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Wrestlemania 38 earlier this year, Cody Rhodes made his return to WWE after a 6-year absence. It was something that everyone was excited to see, and a moment that truly will live in wrestling infamy for a lifetime to come. What followed that return was an instant classic match with...

WWE Says Charlotte Flair Is Out Of Action Indefinitely

WWE has announced that Charlotte Flair will be out of action indefinitely. As noted, Flair dropped the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday, and it was then revealed that she was taking some time away from WWE. WWE announced after the show that Flair suffered a radius fracture of the wrist, and would be out of action due to the injury.
How did the backstage react to Roman Reigns' announcement?

This morning we reported that on the night between Saturday and Sunday the WWE held a Live Event in Trenton, New Jersey and that on that occasion the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns made it clear with some statements, that he could retire from the ring or become a part-timer. Obviously...
Backstage Latest On WWE’s Plans For RK-Bro vs. The Usos

During the May 9th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, RAW tag team champions RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) said that they still wanted the tag-team title unification match against Smackdown tag team champions The Usos. The duo will be heading to this Friday’s Smackdown in an attempt to make the match official.
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE May Be Planting Seeds For RKBro Split

That would be a moment. Tag teams have a bit of a strange history in WWE, as the company almost seems to put them together for the sole reason of splitting them up. While it might not work every time, there are moments where the idea is quite the success. Now WWE may be planting the seeds for the split of one of the most popular teams the company has seen in quite some time.
Vince McMahon Wanted WWE Title Match At WrestleMania To Be 2 Minutes Long

CM Punk and Chris Jericho are both currently in All Elite Wrestling, but they clashed on several occasions during their time in WWE. at WrestleMania 28, Chris Jericho challenged CM Punk for the WWE Championship on the Grandest Stage of Them All, and it was Punk who walked out with the gold.
Orange Cassidy, Kris Statlander & Chuck Taylor On Netflix Series

AEW star Orange Cassidy took to Twitter this week and announced that he is appearing on season 2 of obstacle course show Floor Is Lava, along with Kris Statlander and Chuck Taylor. “Me, Chuck and Stat are on this season of Floor is Lava. Here’s a trailer they told me...
Top Executive And AEW Supporter Leaving TBS/TNT

Brett Weitz is no longer working as the General Manager of TNT, TBS and truTV. Weitz’s departure comes weeks after the Discovery-WarnerMedia merger was completed. Deadline reports that his position has been eliminated following the restructuring of the U.S. Networks Group Division under Discovery’s Kathleen Finch, who added TNets to her portfolio.
Possible Owen Hart Women’s Tournament Change Due To AEW Star Suffering Injury

AEW taped a segment for this week’s Rampage where Tony Schiavone interviewed AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill with The Baddies (Kiera Hogan & Red Velvet). Schiavone announced that Hikaru Shida is currently injured, so Kris Statlander will be replacing her against Red Velvet in a Owen Hart Foundation Tournament match that is scheduled to take place next Friday 5/20.
CM Punk Taps Out To Hook and Stretchered Out After AEW Dynamite Goes Off-Air

After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air, a dark segment featuring CM Punk and Hook took place. Punk, who played the role of a heel in Long Island, NY, tried to avoid a confrontation with Hook. Danhausen prevented Punk from leaving the ringside area with a curse. Punk tried to beg but Hook ended up putting him in the Redrum submission and Punk tapped out.
WWE Gauging Interest in WWE Evil Season Two, Lists Possible Subjects

WWE is looking to do a second season of their WWE Evil series, with a new survey gauging interest in some possible subjects to cover. PWInsider reports that the company sent out a survey on Tuesday looking for feedback on the first season and asking about interest in seven potential names for seson two episodes.
Backstage Update On WWE Plans For Lacey Evans

Lacey Evans is reportedly a WWE RAW Superstar as of this week. WWE recently ran a series of five vignettes to build to Evans’ return to the SmackDown brand, with an emotional Evans recalling her childhood and her journey to where she’s at today. The series ended this past Friday night on SmackDown and Evans, with a new theme song, was then introduced to the live crowd for a big babyface pop.
WWE
The 5 Best WWE Moments In New York

There is no shortage of historic WWE matches and moments that have taken place in the state of New York. New York hosted the first ever WrestleMania event, as well as the milestone 10th and 20th editions of the event. Without a doubt, no single arena has enjoyed more historic WWE moments than Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
MANHATTAN, NY
WWE Raw video highlights: Two title matches, Alexa Bliss returns

Two championship matches took place on last night's WrestleMania Backlash fallout edition of Raw. In his first title match since returning to WWE, Cody Rhodes got a shot at Theory's United States Championship. Rhodes was on the verge of winning the title, but Seth Rollins interfered to cause a disqualification. Rollins then beat down Cody as a way to get payback for his loss at WrestleMania Backlash.
WWE
Roman Reigns Not Appearing At WWE Hell In A Cell, Removed From Poster

As PWMania.com previously reported, unified WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be working a lighter schedule moving forward. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Reigns might not be competing at the 2022 Hell in a Cell PLE on June 5th…. “Basically, Roman Reigns is not gonna...
CHICAGO, IL
Tony Khan Using Ideas From Fans For AEW

AEW President Tony Khan talked about using some ideas from fans for the AEW product, during an appearance on the Swerve City podcast:. “I do think we get good ideas from it, being connected with the fans and the other wrestlers. You get ideas. Not every idea is possible, sometimes there are good ideas you just can’t do. There’s probably, with one or two wrestlers alone, there’s probably 76, 78 different opponents that they could have, but there are only so many people you can wrestle, especially at the same time. I think you do get great ideas from there, and how do you incorporate them? But there are some simple things like I saw somebody saying we should use the moving graphics for the PPV. I was going to shoot Punk and Hangman for their match this past week. But then Hangman had COVID so he was out, so we are going to shoot him next week. But we shot Punk, and people were really excited, and it was this guy [on Twitter]. I told him it was a good idea.”
WWE
Natalya Credits Fit Finlay For This Week’s WWE NXT, Reactions To Main Event

Natalya took to Twitter today to thank WWE Legend Fit Finlay for last night’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode. This week’s NXT 2.0 episode prominently featured the women’s division. The show opened with Toxic Attraction retaining the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles over Wendy Choo and Roxanne Perez, the inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament began with Fallon Henley defeating Sloane Jacobs and Nikkita Lyons defeating Arianna Grace, Kay Lee Ray returned as Alba Fyre and defeated Amari Miller, and Natalya defeated Cora Jade in the main event. There were also various women’s segments, including The Ivy Nile Challenge, and the only match with male Superstars was the mixed tag team bout that saw Sarray and Andre Chase defeat Grayson Waller and Tiffany Stratton.
