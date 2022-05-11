Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins: One of the Best Trilogies Ever?

AEW President Tony Khan talked about using some ideas from fans for the AEW product, during an appearance on the Swerve City podcast:. “I do think we get good ideas from it, being connected with the fans and the other wrestlers. You get ideas. Not every idea is possible, sometimes there are good ideas you just can’t do. There’s probably, with one or two wrestlers alone, there’s probably 76, 78 different opponents that they could have, but there are only so many people you can wrestle, especially at the same time. I think you do get great ideas from there, and how do you incorporate them? But there are some simple things like I saw somebody saying we should use the moving graphics for the PPV. I was going to shoot Punk and Hangman for their match this past week. But then Hangman had COVID so he was out, so we are going to shoot him next week. But we shot Punk, and people were really excited, and it was this guy [on Twitter]. I told him it was a good idea.”

