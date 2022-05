Gianna Pecchia did something brilliant if you ask me. She joined Tinder so she could find some players for her kickball team. She’s from Pawtucket, RI and plays for Clubwaka, an adult sports league, originally founded as the World Kickball Association. She needed to find 18 people for her own team and 7 for other teams and she figured Tinder would be the best way to do it. She didn’t hide it. She put it right on her profile. Only problem is, there are strict rules on Tinder against solicitation and promotion. “One day, I went to log in, and it said you’re banned for life. For life! — it seems a little severe,” Pecchia told Clubwaka. “So that put a huge deterrent in my recruiting.”

PAWTUCKET, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO