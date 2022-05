MEMPHIS (CBS SF) -- Without head coach Steve Kerr for a second straight game, the Golden State Warriors never could find their rhythm Wednesday night, stumbling to an embarrassing 134-95 Game 5 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA Western Conference semifinals.Even with the loss, the Warriors need just one win over the next two games to advance to the conference finals with Game 6 scheduled for Friday night in San Francisco.For a second straight game, Golden State came out playing sloppy and listless. They turned the ball over 14 times and gave up 13 offensive rebounds to fall...

