ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

2022 Best of Charleston Winners Announced

By Holy City Sinner
holycitysinner.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s that time of year again – The Charleston City Paper has released their “Best of Charleston”...

holycitysinner.com

Comments / 0

Related
charlestondaily.net

Latest Places & Spaces Episode presents: Mount Pleasant, SC (Life, Real Estate, Community, Culture and more)

Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
CHARLESTON, SC
Garden & Gun

First Look: Sullivan’s Fish Camp

When Ben and Kate Towill—the couple that owns the design and hospitality firm Basic Projects, Charleston’s Basic Kitchen, and Mount Pleasant’s Post House Inn—had the opportunity to reopen the doors of Sullivan’s Seafood Restaurant, they jumped at the chance. The original restaurant, founded in 1988 by Sammy and Donna Rhodes, opened right before Hurricane Hugo hit the South Carolina coast. After the Rhodes rebuilt the nearly destroyed building, it became a family-run institution on Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina, beloved by both locals and visitors for more than three decades.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Weekend Buzz: Fun Things To Do In Charleston This Weekend

We at Holy City Sinner thank you for your patronage and hope 2022 is an awesome year for our followers. We continue to provide you current news and helpful items that keep you up on the Holy City and provide information that might be useful to our followers. Thankfully the...
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holy City#That Time Of Year#The Charleston City Paper
holycitysinner.com

Joe Cunningham Wins Multiple “Best of Charleston” Awards

Former Congressman and current Democratic candidate for governor Joe Cunningham has been voted “Best Progressive” and “Best Local Legislator” in the Charleston City Paper’s annual “Best of Charleston” Awards. Cunningham won Best Local Legislator in 2020, and has won Best Progressive every year since 2019.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

One on one with Bishop-elect Jacques Fabre

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 14th Bishop of the Diocese of Charleston will soon be installed. In a one-on-one interview with News 2’s Carolyn Murray on Wednesday, Bishop-elect Jacques Fabre said the Holy City has given him a warm welcome and that he is already settling into life in the Lowcountry. His long walks are […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WSPA 7News

New Spartanburg Bojangles gives out swag bags

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — The first 100 customers received a swag bag and $100 gift card at a new Bojangles today in Spartanburg. Customers lined up to receive the free gifts Wednesday morning. The new Bojangles, located at 2290 Chesnee Highway, will have its grand opening at 2 p.m., according to a press release from the […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
ocnjdaily.com

Joel Barber Realtor Discusses Myrtle Beach Real Estate News

Joel Barber is a realtor practicing in Myrtle Beach, SC since 2007. In the article that follows, Joel Barber gives some insight into how the housing and vacation property market in Myrtle Beach has never been hotter. It was a Myrtle Beach institution for over 60 years. Soon it will...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, SC
Garden & Gun

A Life Full of Gullah Geechee Food, Gathered in a Beautiful Cookbook

Just an hour past the peninsula of Charleston, South Carolina, sits Edisto Island, the home of one of the most important living people in Gullah Geechee food. Emily Meggett has spent her entire life on the Sea Island, and even today at eighty-nine years old, she often cooks out of her kitchen for hundreds of people. After frying shrimp and stirring rice for Edisto Island locals and thousands of visitors over the years, Meggett just released her first cookbook, Gullah Geechee Home Cooking: Recipes from the Matriarch of Edisto Island.
CHARLESTON, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina Superintendent of Education candidates

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A large number of candidates will be vying to become the next South Carolina Superintendent of Education. And the first hurdle will for them will be the June 14 primary. The current officeholder, Molly Spearman, announced last fall she would not seek another term in office...
COLUMBIA, SC
holycitysinner.com

For 9th Consecutive Year, Holy City Sinner Wins Multiple BOC Awards

For the ninth consecutive year, I was lucky enough (thanks to YOUR votes and/or support) to have won multiple Charleston City Paper “Best of Charleston” awards – including two first-time honors. This year, Holy City Sinner (HCS) won:. 9th straight win in this category. HCS has the...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Weekend Rundown: What’s happening the second weekend in May

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – This weekend features a one-of-a-kind show by Cirque de Soleil, foodie events, a concert at Charleston Pour House, and much more. Check out this roundup of happenings planned for this weekend: Cirque du Soleil’s Crystal This Thursday through Sunday, Cirque du Soleil will bring its first acrobatic performance on ice at […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in South Carolina

South Carolina is located in the Southeastern United States and is known for its beaches, golf courses, and historical landmarks. The state is also home to Fort Sumter National Monument, which commemorates the site of the first battle of the American Civil War.
UPI News

Alligator captured outside South Carolina school

May 11 (UPI) -- Police in South Carolina shared video of an unusual situation that resulted when a studious alligator walked up to a school. The Charleston Police Department said officers responded Tuesday when a gator was spotted walking right outside of Daniel Island School. "Not your everyday arrest," police...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Six new Plan West Ashley projects to be presented

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The West Ashley Revitalization Commission will hear six more ideas tonight for future projects for Plan West Ashley. “I’m hoping that the commissioners are going to be very energized about it and very excited to participate,” said Eric Pohlman, the West Ashley Projects Coordinator for the City of Charleston. Pohlman will be […]
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy