Spencer Co. – The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced short road closures for a multiple pipe replacements on State Road 161 in Spencer County. Beginning on or around Wednesday, May 18, INDOT maintenance crews will begin replacing three different culverts along S.R. 161 between County Road 500 in Spencer County to Maxville Road in Warrick County. This requires a full-width pavement cut, excavation of the old pipe and installation of the new pipe. The three replacements will not be performed at the same time, but rather, one after the other. Each one is expected to take a few hours with roads to reopen before afternoon traffic.

SPENCER COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO