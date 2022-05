EAGAN, Minn. — There will be plenty of intrigue right out of the gates for the Minnesota Vikings as they kick off their regular season against one of their biggest rivals. The Vikings tweeted out that they'll play host to the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. Minnesota hosts three division opponents in the first five weeks — Detroit in Week 3, Chicago in Week 5 — and close out the season with three division games in the final five weeks. The final two games of the season will be in Green Bay and Chicago on Christmas Eve and New Year's Day, respectively.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 17 HOURS AGO