ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Former Aston Villa, Manchester United and Leicester City player Colin Gibson reveals he has dementia at the age of 62 and hopes to raise awareness after choosing to go public

By Kieran Gill
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Former Aston Villa, Manchester United and Leicester City footballer Colin Gibson today announces that he has dementia at 62, saying he no longer wants to hide his condition and hopes it helps others.

Ahead of the 40-year anniversary of Villa's 1982 European Cup triumph, Colin, with the support of his loving wife, Kim, spoke to Sportsmail to explain why 'it's time' to reveal his early-onset diagnosis from November 2021.

'I'm not going to go down without a fight,' says Colin, who first started showing signs of the disease in 2016 and continues to work as a match-day host for Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oN0uN_0faOMa2Y00
Former Aston Villa, Manchester United (pictured in 1988) and Leicester City footballer Colin Gibson has announced that he has dementia at 62
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kx33Y_0faOMa2Y00
His announcement comes ahead of the 40-year anniversary of Villa's 1982 European Cup win
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g5DSd_0faOMa2Y00
Gibson still golfs, gyms and continues to work as a match-day host for Leicester

'As a footballer, you don't like to show weakness to your opponents. We've got our certain kind of pride.

'There is plenty of support out there. Don't be ashamed, don't hide behind this masculine sort of facade.

'It happens to us and it'll continue to happen. At least then you can understand it, get medical help and support.'

Kim adds: 'Colin will not give in to anything. That's his mindset. It always has been as a footballer. And Colin doesn't want to give in to this either.'

The 62-year-old still golfs, gyms and enjoys life with his five dogs and family in Worcester.

'Sometimes you get yourself into a slightly embarrassing position where you completely forget something and you haven't got an answer and can't find the words,' he continues, 'and they think, "Oh look at that thick footballer!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XYOx9_0faOMa2Y00
Mick Lyons, 70, this week revealed his battle with dementia, which is still in its early stages

'It felt logical (to announce his dementia diagnosis). At least people around us can then understand. The reason we're doing this is to make more people aware. If we can help just one person, it's worth it.'

The Gibson family hope this might encourage other footballers to not let pride get in the way of their health and seek help.

They've been supported by Dawn Astle, the daughter of the legendary Jeff Astle, who died in 2002 with the trauma-induced disease CTE.

Colin's announcement comes a day after Everton legend Mick Lyons, 70, revealed he was diagnosed with dementia last year.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Cristiano Ronaldo sent Manchester United's Under-18 side an inspiring video message before their FA Youth Cup final against Nottingham Forest as he spurred on Alejandro Garnacho and Co to glory

Manchester United's Under-18s were spurred on to their FA Youth Cup triumph by a stirring video message from Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports. The young Red Devils clinched the trophy thanks to a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest in front of a record-breaking crowd of 67,000 spectators at Old Trafford, with Rhys Bennett and Alejandro Garnacho firing them to victory.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: BBC Sports Personality of the Year is likely to move to midweek for the first time in 40 years to avoid clashing with the World Cup final – with host Gary Lineker and the England squad still hoping to be in Qatar when the prize is awarded!

The BBC are set to move Sports Personality of the Year from Sunday to midweek for the first time in 40 years to avoid a clash with the World Cup final. The annual awards show has been held on a Sunday evening in December every year since 1982. But the...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Astle
CBS Sports

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool score: Live updates as Reds look to stay in Premier League title race

In Premier League action on Tuesday, Aston Villa host Liverpool at Villa Park with Steven Gerrard aiming to deprive his beloved Reds of any chance of winning the league. Opposite number Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that his team can avoid another defeat here as the Villans have proven difficult at times in recent years. Liverpool have won three straight over Villa since that embarrassing 7-2 defeat in 2020.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Wigan cocaine boss rumbled after posting beer snap online

The boss of a huge cocaine empire was caught after he posted a photograph of himself drinking beer on a secret messaging app being monitored by police. Leon Atkinson led a gang involved in drug deals worth £9m in just three months, Greater Manchester Police said. The 41-year-old was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Aston Villa#Uk
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Rob Edwards had a clause in his Forest Green contract that allowed him to become a free agent as he takes over at Watford... as his old club hit out at 'negotiations behind our backs' but say they 'forgive him' despite bitter exit

New Watford boss Rob Edwards had a clause in his Forest Green Rovers contract that effectively makes him a free agent after being confirmed as the next man in the dugout at Vicarage Road. Edwards has been unveiled as Roy Hodgson's replacement at Watford for next season - but the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Bayern Munich enter the race for in-demand Manchester United star

Bayern Munich have entered the race for in-demand Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. Pogba is set to leave Manchester United this summer, due to his contract expiring, and the talented midfielder isn’t short of options as he looks to take the next step in his career. According to Fichajes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Head of royal medical college admits she would consider ordering a TAXI to take an ill family member to hospital instead of dial 999 because of NHS's 'frightening' ambulance crisis

A top emergency medic admitted today that she would consider calling a taxi or giving a lift to a loved one who needed to get to the hospital, rather than call an ambulance. Dr Katherine Henderson, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said she was 'worried' about family members who needed an ambulance being able to access one in a 'timely way'.
HEALTH SERVICES
SB Nation

HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool: Going toe-to-toe with giants!

Let’s get the annoying portion of yesterday evening’s match out of the way then! What did the lads make of the refereeing decisions and although none of them directly impacted Aston Villa in terms of conceding a goal, is this just another reason as to why the officiating standards within the UK needs to be overhauled?
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Championship play-off first leg

Nottingham Forest were so far adrift of the Championship play-offs when Steve Cooper was appointed back in September that the idea of finishing third was not something any of their supporters could have dreamed of.Now, despite having narrowly missed out on an automatic promotion spot when they lost to Bournemouth in the penultimate game of the season, you feel they could well have what it takes to clinch a spot back in the Premier League.But in order to play in the final at Wembley against either Luton or Huddersfield, they will first have to overcome the stern test of Sheffield...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

357K+
Followers
37K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy