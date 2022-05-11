ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier claims it could take FIVE years for Saudi-backed Magpies to challenge Manchester City for Premier League title... but they are taking the 'right steps'

By Dominic Hogan For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Kieran Trippier claims Newcastle United are still 'five or six' years away from challenging the likes of Manchester City for the Premier League title.

But the defender, who joined Newcastle from Atletico Madrid in January, insisted that the Magpies were still moving in the right direction.

The 31-year-old England international left City in 2012 after their takeover for Burnley, following loan spells at Barnsley, in pursuit of regular minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26LcYR_0faOMYDy00
Trippier joined Newcastle for £13.5 million after two and a half years at Atletico Madrid

When asked if Newcastle could catch up quickly by Chronicle Live, Trippier said: 'No, definitely not. I was at Man City when their takeover happened and I had to leave to get minutes.

'Like I said when I first arrived here, it's not going to happen overnight, it could take five years, it could take six years and everybody has to be patient but they are taking the right steps and that's all you can do, you can't just go all guns blazing.

'You see the way Man City have done it and everyone is looking at Newcastle now.

'You have to take the right steps to move the club forward and that's what Newcastle are doing.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Kwha_0faOMYDy00
The full-back returned from injury against City having missed 12 games with metatarsal injury

The gulf between Newcastle and the top sides was made even more apparent after a heavy defeat to City on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's side put five past the Magpies at the Etihad with goals from Aymeric Laporte, Rodri and Phil Foden, as well as a Raheem Sterling brace.

Newcastle host Arsenal on Monday, after Mikel Arteta's men take on Trippier's former club Tottenham in Thursday's high-stakes North London Derby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29lvVN_0faOMYDy00
The 5-0 loss to City was Newcastle's heaviest defeat since July 2020 - another 5-0 loss to City

