Middletown, RI

Obituary: Reginaldo V. Angeles

By Memorial Funeral Home
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleReginaldo V. Angeles “Regie,” 85, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on May 3, 2022, at Rhode Island Hospital. He was the son to the late Daniel and Gliceria (Valentin) Angeles. He was born in Manilla Philippines on February 18, 1937, where he was raised before joining the United States Navy....

