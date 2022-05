Click here to read the full article. Framestore founding member and CEO William Sargent has stepped down after 26 years in the role at the Oscar-winning VFX studio. Mel Sullivan has been made the company’s new CEO, effective from this week. Going forward, Sargent will focus on the wider Framestore Company 3 Group, the post-production giant that Framestore acquired with Aleph Capital and Crestview partners in 2020. Sullivan has been with Framestore since 1998, most recently serving as the company’s COO. The new role will see her increase her focus on the company’s strategic direction. New group CFO Claire Price will take...

BUSINESS ・ 21 HOURS AGO