ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Spring Trend: Barbie Fashion

By Thomas Waller and Emily Mercer
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SGbwq_0faOLmb300

Click here to read the full article.

Could life in plastic be fantastic? A few weeks ago, Warner Bros. released the first images of its forthcoming Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie , and it’s safe to say all things pink are trending.

Fans may not know what to expect from the Greta Gerwig-directed movie but considering the cultural influence of the doll for generations, the movie’s fashions will be highly debated upon the film’s July 21 release.

More from WWD

Barbie first emerged in 1959 after Ruth Handler, one of the founders of toy firm Mattel, was inspired by observing her daughter Barbara play with paper dolls for hours. The first doll had blonde hair and a swimsuit, but that was only the beginning as Barbie has been everything from a secretary to an astronaut and a first lady, all done in styles that suites the time the dolls were released.

The spring runways saw a fascination with ‘90s girlie style, with Gen Z taking trends and making them their own, like Olivia Rodrigo at a White House visit in a Chanel look from 1995, a la “Clueless.” That more is more — and don’t skimp on the accessories — vibe is right in line with Barbie’s looks over the years. Another current reference is the “kids” at Euphoria high school, the hit HBO show and also a TikTok trend, where people interpret looks from the show starring Zendaya. Full of bright colors, the show crafts eye-catching looks that help move the cultural fashion conversation.

Little is known about the new Barbie movie’s plot — is it a romanic comedy? A drama? But regardless, what is known is that Robbie’s Barbie is bound to spin a look that will light up the trend cycle.

Here WWD gives a taste of what Barbie style might be.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Tabacaru Taps Into Growing Bridal Swim Market

Click here to read the full article. Consumers continue to dive into the growing swimwear industry, as retailers and brands adjust with niche product categories, such as bridal swimwear. At first glance, the client pool may seem small, but the opportunity isn’t.  “But bridal shopping is a whole different game,” Stefana Tabacaru, founder and creative director of Tabacaru Swim told WWD. The Los Angeles-based brand introduced its first bridal swim collection last month. More from WWDInside the Temple of Parisian Lifestyle: Pictures of La SamaritainePhotos of Summersalt's Summer 2021 CampaignThe Attico Launches Beachwear Capsule Collection “Brides have been doing everything under the sun...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Zoë Kravitz Is the Most Searched Met Gala Style Star

Click here to read the full article. While she’s only attended the Met Gala several times throughout her career, Zoë Kravitz’s red carpet style has made the biggest impression on spectators. According to a new report from Google, Kravitz is the most searched Met Gala red carpet style star since 2004. The finding is fitting, given the “Batman” actress’ edgy, cool-girl style has resonated with fans for quite some time.More from WWDRegina King's Most Fashionable Moments: PHOTOSRevisiting Past Met Galas From the Fairchild ArchivesPhotos of the Top Searched Met Gala Red Carpet Style Stars Kravitz had arguably her most standout Met Gala...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Miaou Debuts Earth Day Corset Capsule

Click here to read the full article. Miaou’s Alexia Elkaim is a Francophile through and through.  Although she was raised in Los Angeles and schooled in New York, Paris is her birthplace and its influence seeps into everything she does. Even the brand’s name was taken from the French spelling of “meow.”More from WWDBurberry Paris Flagship on Rue Saint HonoréParis' Department Stores Put Gardens, Switzerland and Escapades in Christmas WindowsBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule Collection When Elkaim travels back to Paris, she scours the markets of Montmartre in search of vintage elements to incorporate into her collection. Recently, the designer struck gold at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hypebae

Savage X Fenty Wants You To Bare It All in Its New See-Through Designs

Following its three spring collections, Savage X Fenty is back with another range that invites you to bare it all in the brand’s new see-through pieces. Dubbed “Nothin’ But Net,” the line is comprised of laidback, cozy styles available in two colorways: black and lime green. The women’s offerings arrive in the form of scoop-neck bralettes, unlined plunged bras, tank tops and a selection of underwear. In the men’s catalog, customers can shop for the sheer shirt and shorts sets. Additionally, the Rihanna-helmed label has debuted the “Romance in Bloom” collection featuring signature Savage Not Sorry lingerie wrapped in lace and covered in new shades.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruth Handler
Person
Zendaya
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Footwear News

Ayesha Curry Wraps Her Spike Heels Around Steph Curry as They Embrace the ‘Groutfit’ Style Trend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ayesha Currey and Steph Curry achieved couple goals while posing for a photo in matching outfits yesterday. The pair added their own touch to the “groutfit” trend (an all-gray outfit). Ayesha added a red carpet flair to the monochromatic look in a pair of super pointy white stiletto pumps. The white shoes featured an extra thin black heel that gave the actress some height. The rest of the outfit gave a comfort-focused business-casual...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

Tove Lo Falls in Love With a Robot in Retrofuturistic ‘No One Dies From Love’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Tove Lo is saying goodbye to Sunshine Kitty as she enters a new era for her music. On Tuesday, the pop princess gave fans a taste of her forthcoming album as she released the music video for her single “No One Dies from Love,” which follows Tove as she falls in love with a robot. Yup. The Alaska-directed visual follows Tove Lo — a famous movie star in the video — as she navigates a dystopian, retrofuturistic world after she orders a robot, named Annie 3000. The video is spliced with Tove dancing to...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Khloé Kardashian Responds After Dwayne Johnson Admires Her Glutes In Viral Post

Any day you get singled out by infamous gym rat Dwayne Johnson for your physique, I’d say that’s a good day. Khloé Kardashian found herself in that enviable position (sorta) when the eventual Black Adam star posted a TikTok video in which he was checking out the reality star’s … assets. Don’t worry, though, the actor wasn’t actually ogling Kardashian herself, but rather admiring the glutes on her wax museum figure, and the reality star definitely had something to say about it.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Design#Fashion Runways#Wwd Photos#The Nyfw Runway Pantone#Mattel#White House#Chanel#Hbo#Tiktok
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
In Style

Bridgerton's Simone Ashley Arrived At the 2022 Met Gala Wearing a Golden Bralette

Dearest reader, it is with my greatest honor that I present to you the Viscountess. Bridgerton star Simone Ashley has just arrived at the 2022 Met Gala. The actress was dripping with opulence and glamour as she stepped onto the carpet in front of the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing a look by Moschino. Her gold and black bustier crop top was paired with a black, satin, A-line maxi skirt, while a matching shawl with an oversized bow attached to the back completed the look. She accessorized with a De Beers diamond choker, which featured a yellow diamond in the middle, as well as drop earrings and a ring from the same brand. Her dark hair was slicked to the side with a gentle finger wave curl and pulled into a low ponytail.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NYLON

Charli XCX's "Used To Know Me" Video Is Full Of Extravagant Looks

Charli XCX has the budget. Never one to skimp on her visuals, the pop star’s latest video for Crash party anthem “Used To Know Me” channels at least eight different, distinct, and completely extravagant looks — from Marie Antoinette-core to sexy nun and ‘80s aerobic instructor. Let’s get into them ahead:
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Refinery29

A Fat Person’s Honest Review Of Lizzo’s New Shapewear

When Kim Kardashian launched Skims in 2019 it felt like a natural progression for the reality star turned businesswoman. Kardashian had already taken us through (some) of the alterations she’d made to her body, such as taping up her tits for a perkier bust, embracing contour as a makeup skill not just for drag queens but for an everyday beat, and wearing waist trainers when working out. Flogging her own brand of shapewear in sizes XXS to 4X was a shrewd money-making move.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

WWD

25K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy