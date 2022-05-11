ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

New emails: John Eastman tried to throw out absentee ballots to provide "cover" for fake electors

By Bob Brigham
Salon
Salon
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j3BqW_0faOLWQJ00

Politico obtained over 50 pages of email correspondence sent one of the attorneys seeking to help Donald Trump stay in power despite losing the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.

"Attorney John Eastman urged Republican legislators in Pennsylvania to retabulate the state's popular vote — and throw out tens of thousands of absentee ballots — in order to show Donald Trump with a lead, according to newly unearthed emails sent in December 2020, as Trump pressured GOP lawmakers to subvert his defeat," Politico reported late Tuesday evening. "This recalculation, he posited in an exchange with one GOP state lawmaker, 'would help provide some cover' for Republicans to replace Joe Biden's electors from the state with a slate of pro-Trump electors, part of a last-ditch bid to overturn the election results."

Politico obtained the emails from the University of Colorado, where Eastman was working. The Jan. 6 Select Committee Investigating the Attack on the U.S. Capitol has also reportedly obtained the emails, via the Colorado Ethics Institute.

"The Jan. 6 select committee is fighting a legal battle with Eastman in federal court in California to obtain hundreds of emails Eastman sent and received via his other previous employer, Chapman University. The panel has already won several rounds in this case, obtaining key emails Eastman sent from Jan. 4 to Jan. 7, 2021, but the panel is still fighting to receive thousands of pages sent in the run-up to Jan. 6," Politico reported. "Although Eastman would later go on to suggest that then-Vice President Mike Pence could single-handedly refuse to count Biden's electors, his exchanges with Diamond in early December suggest he hadn't fully embraced the theory that has since come to define his effort to help Trump cling to power."

The strategy has been widely called the "coup memo."

"In litigation between Eastman and the select committee in California, a federal judge ruled in March that Eastman and Trump likely criminally conspired to overturn the election by pushing this concept in the absence of legal support, particularly after no state legislature went along with the plan to override the election results and appoint Trump electors," Politico reported. "U.S. District Court Judge David Carter described the effort as 'a coup in search of a legal theory.'"

Comments / 458

bothpartiesblow
1d ago

I don’t care what party you belong to, why wouldn’t you want the truth to come out and then accept it even if it’s not what you want to hear, screaming fake news or deflecting from the topic really makes any valid point you may have seem deniable at best. Just personally, if someone in our government or associated with it does something wrong, I want to see them investigated and charged if the evidence warrants it, regardless of party

Reply(36)
176
Poker ♣️ Face
1d ago

Funny how the Drumpf supporters are always talking about the death penalty for voter fraud but they're dead silent about this.........

Reply(45)
189
Sassafras T☕️
1d ago

It’s so strange to see people who’re lawyers, in high positions of power and they all wound up being outed for trying to help TrumpleTHINskin cling to power…

Reply(8)
143
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
City
California, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
MSNBC

Notably crass, Trumpy Republican defeated by Democrat in very red district

Ali Velshi reports on Democrat Carol Glanville's victory in a local, Ohio state legislature election in which she defeated Republican Robert “RJ” Regan, an avid Donald Trump supporter deluded by QAnon conspiracies who'd gained notoriety for his crass remarks about rape, in a district traditionally held by Republicans. May 5, 2022.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Ballots#Legislature#Gop#Republicans#Chapman University
Daily Mail

Republican party votes to REMOVE Trump's ex-State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus from the Tennessee primary ballot because she only just moved to the state

A Trump-backed congressional candidate in Tennessee's primary race was booted from the ballot after the local GOP voted to remove her because she had only just moved to the state. Morgan Ortagus served as the State Department Spokesperson under former President Donald Trump and is currently a Navy Reserves officer....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
114K+
Followers
16K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy