Yoga

The best classical meditation music for mindfulness and yoga

By Classic FM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve put together the most relaxing, calming playlist of music designed to de-stress and help you unwind. Classical music can be the perfect accompaniment to meditation, mindfulness and yoga. Since the beginning of history, humans have used music as an aid to meditation, prayer and yoga: from Gregorian chants written 500...

The Guardian

Ballet Black review – powerful pairing from the trailblazing troupe

Over the past 21 years, Ballet Black have blazed many trails. The troupe of black and Asian dancers have proved an indie ballet company can thrive, attracting an impressive calibre of choreographers despite precarious funding. Their dancers have different body shapes; they have created bronze and brown pointe shoes, and chucked out their ballet tights. There’s even the fact that one of them is wearing glasses in tonight’s performance – a minor detail but something I’ve never seen before on a ballet stage.
THEATER & DANCE
Revision music: the ultimate classical studying playlist

Classical music and revising for exams go together like hand in glove. But which pieces should you listen to to get the most out of your studying? Find out with our guide to the very best music for revising. Cramming for finals? Stressing about revision? Struggling to take it all...
MUSIC
Fearless musician invents epic flame-throwing trombone

Con fuoco, trombones! This is for all those who love their classical music dramatic and fiery. Trombonist Valentin Guérin has done what we’ve all dreamed would one day happen: turned his trombone into a flamethrower. He’s given his blazing masterpiece an excellent name, too. It’s called the Pyro-Trombone,...
MUSIC
Pianist creates genius dubstep remix of Beethoven’s ‘Moonlight’ Sonata, in front of live audience

Ludwig van Beethoven: the EDM edition. The young pianist and YouTube sensation Lionel Yu is known for his EDM, or Electronic Dance Music, remixes of Beethoven’s music. And in March 2022, he broke new ground at Washington D.C.’s Kennedy Center when he performed a dubstep remix of Beethoven’s 1801 piano masterpiece, the ‘Moonlight’ Sonata, to a live concert audience.
WASHINGTON, DC
InspireMore

Tiny 3-Yr-Old Steals The Show With Delightful Irish Step Dancing Performance.

Three-year-old Zoe Surrell of Orlando, Florida was out to dinner with her family recently when she saw Irish step dancers in action. The fearless child didn’t hesitate to jump onto the dance floor to try to imitate the lighter-than-air dancers, so her parents decided to sign her up for step dancing lessons at Finnegan Academy of Irish Dance. Months later, Zoe was ready for her first performance in front of a crowd — and she crushed it!
ORLANDO, FL
WWD

Strange Bird Beauty’s Tina Chow Rudolf Talks Art as a Means to Authenticity

Click here to read the full article. Tina Chow Rudolf began painting when she was five years old. By the ripe age of 10, she was still painting — but she had also taken it upon herself to start moisturizing.  “Being creative was something that I’ve just always been attracted to,” said Rudolf, who founded Strange Bird Beauty, which she describes as a “spiritual skin care brand,” in 2019. For the founder, wellness and creativity go naturally hand in hand. More from WWDInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean CrewLouis Vuitton Resort 2023 “Everyone needs to have at least one thing in...
SKIN CARE
TIME

Here Are the 14 New Books You Should Read in May

No matter how well you think you know yourself, there’s somehow always something more to discover. That’s evident in the most exciting new books coming in May. In Cleyvis Natera’s debut novel, Neruda on the Park , a family reckons with what “home” means to them. In Rachel M. Harper’s The Other Mother , a young pianist seeks out the truth about his origins—despite the ripple effects that will surely play out. And in Adrian McKinty’s taut thriller The Island , a new stepmom tests the limits of how far she’ll go to protect her kids.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
This piano staircase social experiment revealed how music makes everything better

Users of Swedish public transport were treated to a musical interlude in their journeys, snubbing the escalator for a tuneful trip up the stairs. Faced with the choice of taking the stairs or escalators, which would you choose? Some days, it’s just easier to stand still and let the escalator do the hard work for you. But what if taking the stairs could somehow be made more fun?
MUSIC
The Conversation U.S.

A white librettist wrote an opera about Emmett Till – and some critics are calling for its cancellation

“Are Black audiences, actors, and producers simply conditioned to having their stories told by white counterparts?” screenwriter and director Darian Lane, who is Black, wondered in a 2021 op-ed for Ebony. On TV and in film, white authorship of Black stories has long been a point of contention, whether it was David Simon writing about a Black neighborhood in Baltimore for his series “The Wire” or Tate Taylor writing and directing “The Help.” It was only a matter of time before this issue would beset the world of opera. Since “Emmett Till, A New American Opera” premiered at John Jay College...
CHICAGO, IL
Collider

11 Art-House Films That Best Blur the Line Between Reality and Dreams

Often in mainstream or Hollywood cinema, you are promptly alerted as to when characters are moving between dreams and reality. Traditionally, a ripple effect and a close-up of sleeping eyes might have been the indicator of choice, or maybe even a slow zoom-in on someone as their eyes look distantly away as if daydreaming. In real life, though, these distinctions aren't always this clear, as most of the time, a dream doesn't appear to be a dream while you are in it. If you want to find filmic representation of this, therefore, you usually have to step away from the mainstream and towards the art-house. As if enabling you to vicariously experience the dreams or subconscious of the characters on-screen, these are some particularly dreamy films that aren’t so clear as to whether you're inhabiting a character's conscious, unconscious, or subconscious.
MOVIES
CNET

Immersive Theater Is Back, But It's Hard to Leave Real Life at the Door

A mother prepares her daughter for a doomed wedding. A man raises a golden headdress aloft. Deathly omens shatter a celebration in a town square. These are just a few of the scenes that punctuate The Burnt City, an immersive "promenade" performance in London created by Punchdrunk, the company behind Sleep No More and the HBO Max TV series The Third Day. Audience members explore two darkened buildings, both refitted military arsenals, populated by actors, who move freely through the crowds. The sensory effect is epic and imposing; it's theater's promise of escapism taken to the extreme.
THEATER & DANCE
Mashed

What Cooking Really Meant To Julia Child, According To Historian Helen Horowitz - Exclusive

Julia Child did not grow up collecting soup spoons and whisks. When she studied history at Smith, she was probably not day dreaming of cheese soufflé. Actually, before she graduated from Le Cordon Bleu, and much before she became universally beloved for her "If you're afraid of butter, use cream" philosophy, Child was almost a spy. The United States' first celebrity chef had already tied the knot with husband Paul Child when she first started making meals in earnest. As Historian Helen Lefkowitz Horowitz writes in the new book, "Warming Up Julia Child," the culinary star's brother-in-law's wife, Freddie, first initiated her into the art of cooking.
CELEBRITIES

