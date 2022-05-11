Jen's Fish Fry serves up mouthwatering family recipes

In its first week, Fishmonger sold nearly 700 pounds of fresh fish from the cold cases. Close to 60 grouper sandwiches are served each day, possibly the most popular lunch item on the menu. The hype surrounding Fishmonger is electric, validated by the stories piling up on the market’s Instagram feed. People post photos of home-cooked fish dinners with fish purchased from the market and tables at Fishmonger crowded with plates of scallop crudo, Gulf shrimp salad sandwiches, and oysters topped with creme fraiche, beads of bright red fish roe, and kiwi.
Comments / 1