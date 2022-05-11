Jen's Fish Fry serves up mouthwatering family recipes

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - What’s better than having dinner at one of the best restaurants in Alpharetta?. How about having dinner at more than 60 of them at the same time!. Thursday evening, dozens of the city’s top restaurants will be serving up samples of what they do best at the 30th annual Taste of Alpharetta, happening from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Downtown Alpharetta. Admission to the event is free, but if you want to eat and drink, you’ll need to buy some food and beverage tickets either on-site or online — visitors pay for their food with those tickets. VIP tickets are also available and include exclusive tastings and special seating.

ALPHARETTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO