Milwaukee, WI

This New Novel Is Set in 1960s Milwaukee

By Archer Parquette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeneath the Polish Moon opens with an elderly mother reflecting on her life. The year is 2010, and she’s sitting on her porch, looking up at the Allen-Bradley clock tower. The Milwaukee landmark, which you’ll see on the novel’s cover, is a touchstone for the novel, a symbol of the city...

What in the World Is Going on With Milwaukee Real Estate?

Local real estate experts talk low inventory, rising interest rates, popular remodeling projects and more. Project Designer and Coordinator, Bartelt. The Remodeling Resource. Owner and Broker, Jay Schmidt Group, Keller Williams Realty. AVP Regional Mortgage Sales Manager, North Shore Bank. LISTEN TO THE CONVERSATION. Milwaukee Magazine: Home inventory is at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WausauPilot

Weird Wisconsin history on next ‘Route 51’

WAUSAU – Wisconsin’s storied history goes well beyond the facts outlined in high school history books. From architectural myths to hidden tunnels, supernatural creatures to secret societies, the state is home to a wide range of local legends and lore. At 10 a.m. May 13, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert is joined by Marathon County Historical Society Archivist Ben Clark, Chippewa Valley Museum Archivist Jodi Kiffmeyer and Kerry Bloedorn, director of Rhinelander’s Pioneer Park Historical Complex for a look at our region’s unusual history and stories from long ago.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Dine & dasher hits at least a dozen Milwaukee businesses

MILWAUKEE — At least a dozen Milwaukee bars and restaurants say the same man is running out on his bill. Police have not arrested or charged the man, so WISN 12 is not naming him or showing his face. The Bottle, Tenuta's Italian Restaurant, Steny's Tavern and Grill, Flannery's,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

The State of Interracial Dating in a Racially Divided City

Over the years I’ve written about interracial dating in Milwaukee’s LGBTQ community. The first time, 15 years ago in 2006, I interviewed subjects who dated interracially and asked them—given the circumstances of the city’s and the LGBTQ community’s history vis-à-vis racism—"why?” Based on Milwaukee’s demographics, the majority of the interviewees were in the Black and white interracial dating pool.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wsau.com

CONLEY COMMENTARY – Three Facts Thursday; Abortion in Wisconsin

CONLEY COMMENTARY (WSAU) – If the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade, the abortion issue would be left up to individual states. Wisconsin would revert back to a law from 1849 that bans abortions here. Doctors who perform one could be charged with a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in jail.
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

4 things to do in Milwaukee this weekend

1. Traveling beer garden is back (other beer gardens, too) The first of the season’s Traveling Beer Gardens in Milwaukee County Parks camps out starting this week in Juneau Park, with Sprecher craft beer and hard sodas, cider, wine, non-alcoholic beverages and more. The stop at Juneau Park, the first of 10 in the parks this summer, runs through May 30. Traveling Beer Garden hours are 5 to 9 pm weekdays, 11 am to 9 pm Saturdays and Sundays. (Note: Many of the Milwaukee area’s freestanding beer gardens are already open for the season, including those in Whitnall, Estabrook, South Shore and Hubbard Park. Also: The beer garden at The Landing in Hoyt Park opens May 13.) Info: travelingbeergardens .com.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

Here’s Milwaukee Boat Line’s 2022 Concert Cruise lineup

Despite the dozens of festivals, block parties, and weekly outdoor music series taking place on Milwaukee soil every summer, Milwaukee Boat Line sees fit to extend the city’s celebratory spirit to the water with its annual Concert Cruise series. Every Friday night between early June and the end of August, a variety of Wisconsin bands board the Vista King to perform on the lake vessel’s poop deck while the beer and pre-mixed margaritas flow liberally from 9-11 p.m.
MILWAUKEE, WI
mediamilwaukee.com

Emerald Ash Borer Expected to Kill Nearly all Ash Trees in Milwaukee

Milwaukee is a “mortality hotspot” for pest-induced tree death, particularly due to the emerald ash borer, an invasive beetle expected to kill nearly all ash trees and cost $13 million in Milwaukee by 2050, according to a new study from the Journal of Applied Ecology. In response, the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

A Decade in, 3 Sheeps Brewing Has Plenty of Reasons to Celebrate

A decade ago, Grant Pauly and his 3 Sheeps Brewing began making beer in the basement of an old sock factory in Sheboygan – without a dedicated taproom to serve it in. This week, he and his team will celebrate its 10th anniversary as an integral part of the Wisconsin brewing scene.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
97ZOK

One Of The Coolest Outdoor Movie Theaters Is Opening In Illinois

If you are looking for a one-of-a-kind summer movie-watching experience, then this is definitely the place for you. Do You Enjoy Watching Movies Outside In The Summertime?. I've always been a big fan of the drive-in movie theater. It's a fun way to spend a summer night with family, friends, and a significant other. I was so glad to see they made a comeback the last few years.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Oak Creek

OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Nicole Koglin was in Oak Creek on Tuesday, May 10, as part of CBS 58 Hometowns. Ahead of her visit, CBS 58 spoke with Oak Creek City Administrator Andrew Vickers and John Wright, the president elect of the South Suburban Chamber of Commerce to tell us what makes Oak Creek such a great place to call home.
OAK CREEK, WI

