This New Novel Is Set in 1960s Milwaukee

1. Traveling beer garden is back (other beer gardens, too) The first of the season’s Traveling Beer Gardens in Milwaukee County Parks camps out starting this week in Juneau Park, with Sprecher craft beer and hard sodas, cider, wine, non-alcoholic beverages and more. The stop at Juneau Park, the first of 10 in the parks this summer, runs through May 30. Traveling Beer Garden hours are 5 to 9 pm weekdays, 11 am to 9 pm Saturdays and Sundays. (Note: Many of the Milwaukee area’s freestanding beer gardens are already open for the season, including those in Whitnall, Estabrook, South Shore and Hubbard Park. Also: The beer garden at The Landing in Hoyt Park opens May 13.) Info: travelingbeergardens .com.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO