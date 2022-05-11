Backstage Pass: Leanne Morgan’s comedy tour is coming to Fort Myers

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts announced Rosewood Residences Naples, the second standalone Rosewood Residences in Florida, with sales to commence in late 2022. Situated on the Gulf of Mexico in Southwest Florida, the luxury residential units will offer a relaxed, high-end lifestyle for those looking to experience coastal living directly in the heart of Naples. With over five acres and almost five hundred feet of beachfront, this project is sure to become Naples' most enviable address. Developed by The Ronto Group and real-estate investment firm Wheelock Street Capital, Rosewood Residences Naples joins Rosewood Residences Lido Key, a new standalone residential property under development in Sarasota.
Comments / 0