Backstage Pass: Leanne Morgan’s comedy tour is coming to Fort Myers

By ABC7 News
 2 days ago
‘The Big Panty Tour’ is coming to Barbara B. Mann where Leanne Morgan will take the stage this Saturday at 7pm.

ABC7 had the chance to sit down with Leanne where she talked about her show and what audiences can expect from her performance.

Fort Myers, FL
News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

