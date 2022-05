I’ve been a Costco member for a few years now and, even though I’m only shopping for one person, it’s been absolutely worth it — for my budget, for my health, and for my shopping habits. It’s where I go for everyday items, like organic groceries, storage containers, and seasonal finds. Over the years, I’ve saved money on holiday appetizers, desserts, and a bunch of gifts. It almost felt like the membership paid for itself.

SHOPPING ・ 13 DAYS AGO