When it comes to her business, Ashley Rodriguez said she wants to bring families together. On April 8, she opened Fuzion, an indoor play space designed to make its users feel like they're in their own living room. Located at 254 N. Nova Road, unit 266, in The Trails Shopping Center, Fuzion has been two years in the making. Rodriguez said she originally sought to open an escape room, but with the challenges brought forward by the COVID-19 pandemic, she decided to pivot in a different direction.

ORMOND BEACH, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO