Tom Brady will be Fox Sports' lead analyst whenever he decides to really retire

By Wynne Davis
 1 day ago
Tom Brady might not be hanging up his cleats just yet , but he has made clear what he plans to do following retirement. Fox Sports announced Tuesday that Brady will join the network as its lead analyst "immediately following his playing career."

Brady confirmed the news but noted that he is not done with his work as a player.

"Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the Buccaneers," Brady said on Twitter.

The network said Brady will call games with Kevin Burkhardt and serve as an ambassador, "particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives."

"We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season," Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch said.

Fox Sports did not share the details of the deal, including how long the contract will be or how much Brady will be paid.

The announcement of Brady's next career move comes after a bit of retirement whiplash earlier this year.

In February, the 44-year-old announced he was retiring after 22 NFL seasons and seven Super Bowl wins. At the time, Brady said part of his decision was because he wanted to spend more time with his wife and their three children.

But not even two months later he reversed course and said he would be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season.

