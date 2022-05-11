Apex Legends Mobile Release Date Revealed

Over the course of four seasons, Ozark fans have seen the Byrde family descend deeper and darker into a web of lies, corruption, and murder, all of which came to a head with the series finale in recent weeks. As is the nature of any series finale, the reveal of the narrative's conclusion came with some controversy in regards to how the whole ending was handled, especially in regards to how one specific character's demise was explored. While their death was heavily implied, the nature of fandom means it's hard to accept such a death as a certainty, though showrunner Chris Mundy confirmed they didn't survive the finale, even though the decision to kill the character was divided in the writers' room.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO