Powerlifting is just as effective as bodyweight exercise for chronic low back pain, new study reveals

By University of New South Wales
MedicalXpress
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChronic back problems are common among Australians, affecting 16% of the total population. It's also the most common cause of disability in Australia, affecting 28% of the total population, costing the economy $4.8 billion every year. It can affect a person's quality of life and in addition to pain,...

medicalxpress.com

