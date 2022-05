Magic: The Gathering has given fans a first look at its upcoming Warhammer 40,000 collaboration. Yesterday, Wizards of the Coast posted its weekly MTG Weekly video, which provides news updates and previews about various Magic: The Gathering products. One of those upcoming products is a set of four Warhammer 40,000-themed Commander decks, which will mark the first time the grim darkness of the far-flung future has crossed over into the popular card game. Yesterday, Wizards of the Coast confirmed that each of the four decks will represent a different popular faction from Warhammer 40,000. The Necrons and Tyranids will each receive their own Commander deck, as will the forces of the Imperium and the forces of Chaos. Two versions of the decks will be released – a standard version and a Collector's Edition featuring a new kind of never before seen "surge foil."

