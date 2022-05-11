ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Crow Reboot Headed to Cannes Market

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Crow reboot is headed to the Cannes Market with the help of FilmNation Entertainment. Deadline reports that It star Bill Skarsgard will be playing Eric Draven. As far as directing goes, Rupert Sanders of Ghost in the Shell and Snow White and the Huntsman fame is attached. Zach Baylin wrote...

comicbook.com

Comments / 1

Deadline

Joe Manganiello Joins Samuel L. Jackson & Uma Thurman In Thriller ‘The Kill Room’; Great Escape To Sell At Cannes Market

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: True Blood and Justice League star Joe Manganiello has joined Oscar winner Samuel L. Jackson and Oscar nominee Uma Thurman in the upcoming dark comedic thriller The Kill Room. Principal photography is set to begin this spring in New Jersey and New York on the movie, which will chart the story of a hitman (Manganiello), his boss (Jackson) and an art dealer (Thurman) whose money-laundering scheme accidentally turns the hitman into an overnight avant-garde sensation, forcing Thurman’s character to play the art world against the underworld. The project marks another screen team-up between Pulp...
MOVIES
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
Deadline

Russell Crowe & Liam Hemsworth Set To Star In Action-Thriller ‘Land Of Bad’ — Cannes Market

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Russell Crowe (Gladiator) and The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth are set to star in action-thriller film Land Of Bad, we can reveal. Crowe will play Reaper, an Air Force drone pilot supporting a Delta Force special ops mission in the South Philippines. After the mission goes terribly wrong, he has 48 hours to remedy what has devolved into a wild rescue operation. Hemsworth will play the green air controller who is thrust into the middle of a high-stakes extraction which involves no weapons and no communication other than the drone above. Highland...
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

NBC Cancels New Thriller After Major Season One Cliffhanger

A TV show ending after just one season is never fun for fans. It's especially frustrating, though, when a series gets an early ax after a substantial cliffhanger, as viewers will never get to know if things were resolved. That, unfortunately, is the fate being handed to The Endgame, the globe-trotting thriller starring Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathe. The NBC series isn't being given a second season.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Michael Pitt Boards Sean Penn & Tye Sheridan Paramedics Thriller ‘Black Flies’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Boardwalk Empire actor Michael Pitt has joined Open Road and Sculptor Media’s drama-thriller Black Flies opposite Sean Penn, Tye Sheridan and Katherine Waterston. The movie, based on the Shannon Burke novel of the same name, takes an immersive view of life on the streets and one medic’s struggle to maintain his desire to help despite his growing fear that nothing he can do will make a difference. It is the story of lives that hang in the balance and the choices of two men caught in the middle. Ollie Cross (Sheridan) is ready to do good. In...
MOVIES
EW.com

We got to tell Zac Efron that Stephen King digs the new Firestarter

Want to see actor Zac Efron's face light up? Ask him about Stephen King, whose 1980 novel Firestarter inspired Efron's new movie of the same name. "Stephen King is a hero of mine — I think that he creates fascinating worlds," says the actor. In Firestarter, Efron plays Andy...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Charlize Theron Shares First Official Images Of Her MCU Character, And She’s Dazzling

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are ahead!. Given who made up the lineup of Earth-838’s Illuminati, including John Krasinski as Mister Fantastic and Patrick Stewart as a new version of Professor X, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had already delivered enough on the cameo front. However, in the mid-credits scene, following Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange realizing he’d developed a third eye, the Master of the Mystic Arts was approached by Clea, who’s been a major player in the Doctor Strange comics for decades and is being played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Charlize Theron. Nearly a week after the sequel opened to the public, we now have some official images of Theron as Clea, and she looks dazzling!
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Where to Watch True Crime Series ‘The Staircase’ (And the Documentary That Inspired It) Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. The murder case famed for the “owl theory” is now a star-studded true crime drama miniseries. Based on a French documentary, The Staircase is streaming on HBO Max and stars Oscar winner Colin Firth as Michael Peterson, a North Carolina crime novelist accused of murdering his wife Kathleen, played by Emmy-winning actress Toni Collette.More from The Hollywood ReporterSophie Turner on Theory Overload While Making 'The Staircase': "I'm So Done Talking About What Happened"Events of the Week: 'Top Gun:...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Jean-Marc Vallée’s 2005 Dramedy ‘C.R.A.Z.Y.’ To Get First-Ever U.S. Release Via Samuel Goldwyn Films

Click here to read the full article. Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired U.S. rights to the coming-of-age film C.R.A.Z.Y., which launched the career of the late Jean-Marc Vallée (Dallas Buyers Club), making the film accessible to U.S. audiences for the first time since its run on the festival circuit in 2005. The film will hit theaters on June 3rd, following promotional screenings at prominent LGBTQ+ film festivals across the country. Vallée’s breakout hit tells the story of Zac (Marc-Andre Grondin,) a young French Canadian and one of five boys in a conservative family in the 1960s and 1970s. Surrounded by Pink Floyd,...
MOVIES
ComicBook

X-Men Star Ian McKellen Speaks Out on Uniting Magneto With Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch

Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness has officially hit theaters and had a massive opening weekend. The film did some really interesting things for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and, without spoiling it, the future of Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch. Before the film's release Olsen was heavily rumored to be the villain of the movie, and all of the marketing material so far has left that a bit open-ended. Scarlet Witch is kind of a villain in the X-Men comics, so it would make sense for her character to go in that direction. One other aspect from the comics is that she's the daughter of Magneto. Olsen previously revealed that she would want Sir Ian McKellen to play her MCU daddy and now the iconic actor has responded to the idea.
MOVIES
ComicBook

One Piece Cosplay Shares Surprising New Makeover for Yamato

One Piece fans are really loving Yamato as the war across Onigashima continues, and now one surprising cosplay has given the potential Straw Hat one unexpected new look! The war across Onigashima has reached its climax with both the manga and anime releases of the series, and it's increasingly seeming like Yamato is gearing up to be the next new addition to the Straw Hat crew. While fans have been debating whether or not the fighter would actually become a part of the permanent crew overall, it's getting hard to ignore just how popular of a choice it would be with fans.
COMICS

