The Crow Reboot Headed to Cannes Market

Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness has officially hit theaters and had a massive opening weekend. The film did some really interesting things for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and, without spoiling it, the future of Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch. Before the film's release Olsen was heavily rumored to be the villain of the movie, and all of the marketing material so far has left that a bit open-ended. Scarlet Witch is kind of a villain in the X-Men comics, so it would make sense for her character to go in that direction. One other aspect from the comics is that she's the daughter of Magneto. Olsen previously revealed that she would want Sir Ian McKellen to play her MCU daddy and now the iconic actor has responded to the idea.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO