Patti LuPone goes on F-word rant with maskless Broadway patron

By Andrew Court
 2 days ago

Patti LuPone is teaching theater etiquette again.

The famously foul-tempered Broadway diva, 73, was caught on camera hollering at a maskless theatergoer on Monday night, following a performance of her hit musical “Company.”

The explosive moment was recorded by another audience member and posted to Twitter, where it quickly went viral, racking up more than 200,000 views as of Wednesday morning before spawning a series of reposts . (Warning: The video contains profanity.)

Patti LuPone was caught on camera scolding a maskless theatergoer from the stage on Monday night, following a performance of her hit musical “Company.”
“Put your mask over your nose, that’s why you’re in the theater,” LuPone can be heard lecturing the bare-faced patron at the beginning of the 30-second clip.

The two-time Tony winner — who battled COVID-19 back in February — subsequently blasted: “That is the rule. If you don’t want to follow the rule, get the f–k out!”

The audience was heard erupting with cheers, as LuPone continued: “Who do you think you are? That you do not respect the people that are sitting around you!”

However, the maskless woman in the audience wasn’t taking LuPone’s dressing-down lightly, yelling back: “I pay your salary!”

“Bulls–t! Chris Harper pays my salary!” the Broadway icon raged in response, referencing the name of “Company’s” producer.

LuPone is pictured in “Company” alongside co-star Katrina Lenk.
Three cheers for Patti LuPone’s strike at cell phones

Reps for LuPone declined The Post’s request for comment.

Meanwhile, it’s not the first time LuPone has let her temper get the better of her while onstage, beginning with the infamous tongue-lashing she gave a photo-snapping patron in 2009 at a performance of Stephen Sondheim’s acclaimed “Gypsy.”

Back in 2015, LuPone walked up to a texting theatergoer partway through a performance of the play “Shows for Days” and snatched the cellphone out of their hands.

The stage legend subsequently told Playbill : “We work hard on stage to create a world that is being totally destroyed by a few rude, self-absorbed and inconsiderate audience members who are controlled by their phones.”

LuPone has developed a reputation as a Broadway diva over the decades, even threatening to quit the 2002 comedy “Noises Off” after reportedly throwing a “harrowing hissy-fit.”

LuPone was caught on camera yelling at the maskless audience member. Video of the explosive moment has gone viral on Twitter.
Back in 1994, the performer was famously fired by Andrew Lloyd Webber from his production of “Sunset Boulevard.”

LuPone subsequently sued Lloyd Webber for $1 million, and used the funds to build a swimming pool at her Connecticut estate.

The sassy star named it “The Andrew Lloyd Webber Memorial Pool.”

