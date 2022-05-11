ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Wizard of Oz’ returning to theaters for Judy Garland’s 100th birthday

“There’s no place like home”: One of the most beloved movies of all time is returning to theaters next month. “The Wizard of Oz” will be re-released in theaters on June 5-6, 2022, by Fathom Events to celebrate the 100th birthday of Judy Garland. The late actress, who played Dorothy in...

