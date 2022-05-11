Severe Weather Statement issued for Lake, McCook, Miner, Minnehaha by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Eddy; Grand Forks .Overland flooding continues across portions of eastern North Dakota as a result of excessive rainfall from thunderstorms that affected the region yesterday. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northeast North Dakota and southeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northeast North Dakota, Eddy, Grand Forks and Nelson. In southeast North Dakota, Griggs. * WHEN...Until 745 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 947 AM CDT, emergency management reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Grand Forks AFB, Larimore, Northwood, Lakota, Emerado, McVille, Michigan, Gilby, Aneta, Petersburg, Tolna, Arvilla, Red Willow Lake, Mekinock, Pekin, Kloten, Niagara, Inkster, McCanna and Kempton.
