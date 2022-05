DC Health on Wednesday said that its COVID-19 statistics are once again being transmitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after a gap of nearly two weeks. “This week, it was discovered that between April 27, 2022, and May 8, 2022, the data that [are] normally submitted manually [were] not being submitted to the CDC,” DC Health said in a statement. During that period, the department said, there were 1,062 new cases and no deaths, adding that the transfer of data has been restored.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO