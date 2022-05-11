ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri man charged in January 6 Capitol riot

By Juan Cisneros
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Missouri man faces five charges in relation to the January 6 Capitol riot in Washington, D.C., in 2021.

John George Todd III is the latest area suspect to face charges from the events that took place at the United States Capitol building while lawmakers voted to verify the 2020 election results.

Todd is charged with one count each of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, violent entry or disorderly conduct, impending passage through the capitol grounds or buildings and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

According to court documents, federal investigators served a warrant on a mobile device associated with three email addresses present at the Capitol on that day and traced them back to Todd.

The FBI received an anonymous tip in March 2021 about an interaction with a man in a Lee’s Summit-area bar that was later confirmed to be Todd.

The anonymous witness told investigators that Todd showed videos on his phone showing him and several others at the Capitol building on January 6. They said Todd told them a friend had reached out weeks prior to the incident date to “wreak havoc” on the U.S. Capitol and that the friend paid for Todd’s airfare to Washington, D.C.

In February 2022, FBI investigators met with the witness to provide an image to confirm the identity of the man they spoke with.

Surveillance photos from around the Capitol were compared to Todd’s drivers license and they deemed it to be the same person.

Body-worn camera footage from the Metropolitan Police Department shows Todd yelling at officers inside the rotunda. He was also seen smoking inside the building.

Todd wore a red hooded sweatshirt with “Make America Great Again” written on the chest in white and on the lower half in gold. He was also carrying a multi-colored backpack.

On May 3, a warrant was been issued for Todd’s arrest.

Todd is one of several area suspects charged with counts related to the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

