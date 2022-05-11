ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair Historic Preservation Commission’s 2022 award winners

By Montclair Local
Montclair Local
Montclair Local
 1 day ago
Buzz Aldrin's home, a whimsical Queen Anne, an upscale commercial building and a virtual history series are the winners of the Montclair Township Historic Preservation Commission's Preservation Awards Program this year. Awardees will be recognized at the commission’s upcoming meeting on Thursday, May 12. Bricks & Mortar Preservation...

