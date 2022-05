Having a digital board by the finish line, as there was for the Western Reserve Conference meet May 12 at Riverside, is far too tempting this time of year. If you turn in the kind of performances the Chardon and Mayfield boys did, though, you can stare and savor all you want — especially with a return engagement looming next week in Painesville Township for Division I district competition.

CHARDON, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO