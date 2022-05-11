2 Garden City men killed in Gray County Accident

This black and white photo postcard, published by the Southwest News Company of Kansas City, shows Union Avenue during the Great Flood of 1903. The Blossom House Hotel, located directly across from the old Union Depot, takes center stage as water can be seen lapping at the second story windows of buildings all along the street. Sunday morning, May 31, 1903, was the beginning of one of the most disastrous floods in the history of Kansas City. The valleys of the Kansas and Missouri rivers were completely flooded, sweeping away bridges, homes and businesses and literally isolating the city from all outside communication.

