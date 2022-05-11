ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A very cool May day

It’s chilly this morning and our extra-cool afternoon high of just 70 degrees will be our morning low by the weekend! The 8-day forecast has quite a swing in temperatures. And this should be the last windy day with southwest gusts up to 30 mph through the afternoon, turning from out of the cooler northwest tonight. But after that, Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast says Mother Nature will stop the wind and turn up the heat for the weekend.

