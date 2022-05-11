ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corning, NY

Congressman Tom Reed Resigns, Who Will Take His Seat?

By WENY
wnynewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORNING, N.Y. (WENY) – After a 12-year career as Congressman, Tom Reed announced Tuesday, that he is resigning effective immediately. Many were surprised by Tuesday’s announcement. Reed’s term is not up until January of 2023 but says he is leaving Congress to continue doing work that will have a greater impact...

wnynewsnow.com

Comments / 2

Related
WETM

Senate blocks bill to keep abortion legal nationwide

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Senate Republicans, along with Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, blocked legislation on Wednesday that aimed to preserve nationwide abortion protections enshrined in Roe vs. Wade. Democrats fell 11 votes short to solidifying the legislation, which was put forth ahead of a summer ruling...
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corning, NY
Corning, NY
Government
wnynewsnow.com

Bill Removing Cap On Charter Schools Fails To Pass In New York

ALBANY – A bill that would have removed a cap on charter schools has failed to pass in the New York State Senate. Senator George Borrello first advanced the amendment during debate on legislation, establishing an office of racial equity and social justice, arguing that there is no better path to those goals than by providing high-quality education alternatives to families in traditionally marginalized communities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Former New York senator suing Western Regional OTB for alleged misuse of funds

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former New York State Sen. George Maziarz filed a lawsuit against Western Regional Off-Track Betting for alleged misuse of funds. Former NYS Senator George Maziarz filed a lawsuit against Western Regional Off-Track Betting, alleging the misuse of funds. This comes after audits by the NYS comptroller...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
wnynewsnow.com

State Legislators Call For Funding To Help Hold Second Primary Election

ALBANY – A push for additional state funding to help hold a second primary election this summer in New York is underway, with a second election slated for August as newly drawn district maps are drafted. Board of Election Offices across New York are now calling for additional funding...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Weny#The Prime Policy Group
wskg.org

To keep tenants in homes, Elmira offers $10,000 grants for rental repairs

BINGHAMTON, NY (WSKG)—A few dozen landlords squeezed into a room at Elmira City Hall on Wednesday to learn about the city’s new rental rehabilitation grant program. The city received $1 million from the New York State Attorney General’s office in 2020 to address some of the root causes of homelessness. City officials will use the money to help landlords remedy health and safety issues at their properties, as well as support tenants who are at risk of losing their home.
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

COVID in Steuben County

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- While the nation mourns 1 million lives lost to the COVID-19 pandemic, Steuben County has reached a grim milestone of its own. Steuben County has recorded just over 300 lives lost to the virus, this comes as cases in the Southern Tier rapidly spread. Steuben County has had its highs and lows […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Three strikes: Longtime Madison County judge resigns after yet another probe into wrongdoing

Madison, NY -- A rural Madison County justice of three decades has resigned following a third probe into wrongdoing by the state’s judicial conduct watchdog. Robert W. Engle, of the town of Madison along U.S. Route 20, was most recently probed for failing to make mandatory reports and payments to the state Comptroller, according to the state judicial conduct commission. He was also accused of failing to keep records of all proceedings.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

‘It’s only getting worse’: Steuben County looking to improve 911 emergency response

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County will work to improve 911 emergency services in light of what the legislature described as short-staffed and sometimes inaccessible volunteer ambulance companies. The Steuben County Legislature announced on May 12 that it would begin looking at ways to improve the emergency response in the 1,391-square-mile county. In the announcement, […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsChannel 36

City of Elmira announces Rental Rehab Grant Program

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A new program in the city of Elmira aims to make funding available for landlords to make necessary improvements to their rental properties to provide better living conditions for their tenants. The Rental Rehab Grant Program will address specific issues that may have led to the...
ELMIRA, NY
flyfisherman.com

Is New York's Delaware River Public or Private for Anglers?

Some homeowners on the East Branch of the Delaware are asserting ownership of the riverbed to the center of the river. Each year thousands of fly fishers make their pilgrimage to the great New York tributaries of the Delaware River, and with good reason: The beauty of the clean, cold water is intoxicating as it winds its way through the Catskill Mountains, placidly flowing past old farms and family homesteads that lie in stark contrast to the neon, concrete, and noise of the Big Apple to the south. Visiting anglers find the river not only picturesque but chock full of healthy brown and rainbow trout, some of which easily exceed 20 inches. Montana, Wyoming, and Colorado may win the “fly-fishing” word association game, but American fly fishing was actually born right here in the Catskills.
DELAWARE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy