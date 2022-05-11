FINLAND NAMES ROSTER FOR 2022 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

The Chair of CSKA Moscow, the KHL team Alexander Radulov spent four seasons with, insists the Russian is not welcome back. Radulov left CSKA Moscow in 2016 to sign with the Montreal Canadiens in what would be the beginning of his third NHL stint (he had a short nine game tenure with the Nashville Predators in 2011-12 before once again going back to Russia). The 35-year-old becomes a free agent on July 1st and there is considerable speculation that he'll head home again after what was a season to forget with the Dallas Stars, and being made a healthy scratch in the team's first round playoff series against the Calgary Flames. Igor Esmantovic, Chair of CSKA, said this week he has no interest in signing Radulov, and it's because of the circumstances surrounding his latest departure from the KHL.

