NHL

FINLAND NAMES ROSTER FOR 2022 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly three months after winning their first-ever Olympic gold medal, Finland will be looking for some more hardware and are hosting the World Championship for the first time since 2013, when they co-hosted with Sweden. The Finns announced their roster for the tournament and due to Nashville being eliminated...

NHL

Sabres sign Kisakov to 3-year, entry-level contract

The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Aleksandr Kisakov to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Wednesday. Buffalo selected Kisakov, 19, during the second round (53rd overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft. He had 56 points (26+30) in 51 games this season with Dynamo Moscow of the MHL, Russia's junior hockey league. He also played four games with Dynamo's KHL club.
BUFFALO, NY
markerzone.com

OILERS' NURSE WITH A BIG HEADBUTT ON KINGS' DANAULT IN GAME FIVE

Game five produced a hard-fought battle between the LA Kings and Edmonton Oilers in their opening round series of the Stanley Cup playoffs Tuesday night. It was the Kings who would ultimately come out on top, scoring the game winning goal early in overtime to win the game 5-4 and take a 3-2 series lead. With seconds to go in the second period, Edmonton's Darnell Nurse appeared to get away with a blatant penalty during a sequence.
NHL
markerzone.com

FORMER FIRST-ROUNDER SVEN BÄRTSCHI OFFICIALLY LEAVES THE NHL

After years of attempting to live up to the hype of being an NHL first-round draft pick, and never getting there, Sven Bärtschi is officially leaving the NHL. According to a release from SC Bern of the Swiss National League, Bärtschi has signed a three-year contract with the team. Bärtschi, now 29, was born and raised in Bern.
NHL
theScore

Canadiens win 2022 NHL Draft Lottery

The Montreal Canadiens won the draft lottery Tuesday and will get the No. 1 selection in the upcoming 2022 NHL Draft hosted in Montreal. The Canadiens haven't drafted first overall since the club selected Doug Wickenheiser in 1980. New Jersey moved up to second overall after entering Tuesday with the...
NHL
markerzone.com

RANGERS EXTEND SERIES WITH GAME 5 WIN

Game 5 between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers was a physical affair, and that made all the difference. Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren made his return to the lineup after missing games 2-4 with an undisclosed injury. The Penguins got out to a 2-0 lead with goals from Jake...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
markerzone.com

JAMIE BENN FACING MAX FINE FOR TRIPPING (SLEWFOOT)

The NHL's DoPS fined Jamie Benn for tripping Calgary's Trevor Lewis. All hockey players know that a slewfoot is a really dangerous maneuver, so this is pretty cut & dry.
NHL
Yardbarker

Report: Canucks are a finalist to land skilled KHL free agent Andrei Kuzmenko

Kuzmenko has been a hot-button topic as of late, as his agent Dan Milstein — who also represents Canucks prospect Danila Klimovich — joined us on episode 260 of the Canucks Conversation Podcast and had some very nice things to say about Vancouver. “Vancouver is definitely on the...
NHL
NHL

NHL announces start times for Stanley Cup Playoff games on May 13

NEW YORK - - The National Hockey League today announced the following updates to the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule:. • The start time of the potential Game 6 of the First Round series between the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins is set for 7 p.m. ET on Friday, May 13, in Pittsburgh. The game would be televised on TNT in the U.S. In Canada, the game would be televised on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports.
NHL
markerzone.com

CANADIENS MAKE FIRST HIRE FOR NEW ANALYTICS DEPARTMENT

When the Canadiens hired new management in Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton, they said that one of their plans going forward was to create an analytics department. On Friday, the Canadiens announced that they've hired Christopher Boucher as their first-ever Director of Hockey Analytics. "We are very happy to add...
NHL
NHL

Mailbag: Islanders coaching candidates, Ruff's future will Devils

Here is the May 11 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Any potential names come to mind when you think of the New York Islanders replacing Barry Trotz? Do you think they hire from within (Lane Lambert) or look elsewhere? -- @cbentivenga1472.
ELMONT, NY
Yardbarker

Hellberg, Söderblom to represent Sweden at 2022 IIHF World Championship

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Magnus Hellberg and prospect Elmer Söderblom will represent Sweden at the 2022 IIHF Men’s World Championship. The Swedish ice hockey federation announced its roster for the tournament on Wednesday. The 2022 Worlds will take place in the Finnish cities of Helsinki and Tampere from May 13 to 29.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

MACKINNON BELIEVES CALE MAKAR IS THE BEST PLAYER IN THE NHL RIGHT NOW

Colorado Avalanche defenceman Cale Makar has taken the hockey world by storm this year. In doing so, Makar earned himself a nomination for the Norris Trophy for a second consecutive season. Makar and the Avalanche completed a first-round sweep of the Nashville Predators on Monday night and will now await...
NASHVILLE, TN
markerzone.com

ALEXANDER RADULOV'S FORMER KHL TEAM SAYS HE'S NOT WELCOME BACK; 'BETRAYED CSKA'

The Chair of CSKA Moscow, the KHL team Alexander Radulov spent four seasons with, insists the Russian is not welcome back. Radulov left CSKA Moscow in 2016 to sign with the Montreal Canadiens in what would be the beginning of his third NHL stint (he had a short nine game tenure with the Nashville Predators in 2011-12 before once again going back to Russia). The 35-year-old becomes a free agent on July 1st and there is considerable speculation that he'll head home again after what was a season to forget with the Dallas Stars, and being made a healthy scratch in the team's first round playoff series against the Calgary Flames. Igor Esmantovic, Chair of CSKA, said this week he has no interest in signing Radulov, and it's because of the circumstances surrounding his latest departure from the KHL.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Ducks fire Joel Bouchard as head coach of their AHL affiliate

While the new Anaheim Ducks front office has chosen to stick with the head coach of their NHL team, the same cannot be said of the coach of their AHL affiliate. According to RDS’s Eric Leblanc and TVA’s Renaud Lavoie, the Ducks have parted ways with San Diego Gulls head coach Joel Bouchard as well as his assistants Max Talbot and Daniel Jacob.
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Takeaways from Ontario’s 10-1 loss to Colorado in the series opener

COL: Ryan Wagner (2) ASST: Keaton Middleton (1) COL: Keaton Middleton (2) ONT: Brett Sutter (1) ASST: Nelson Nogier (2), Aidan Dudas (2) COL: Kiefer Sherwood (2) ASST: Jordan Gross (3), Martin Kaut (3) COL: Kiefer Sherwood (3) ASST: Oskar Olausson (1), Roland McKeown (5) COL: Stefan Matteau (2) ASST:...
COLORADO STATE
The Hockey Writers

Hugo Hävelid — 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

NHL Central Scouting: 2nd (amongst European goalies) Hugo Hävelid’s stock is rapidly rising. The 18-year-old has skyrocketed up most boards lately, moving from ninth all the way to second in NHL Central Scouting’s European goalie rankings. It’s easy to see why. Though short in stature, the 5-foot-10 netminder helped Team Sweden stun the United States at the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey U18 World Championship in May, earning a spot on the Media All-Star Team after posting a .929 save percentage (SV%) and 2.41 goals-against average (GAA) in four wins. The Swedes won gold in the tournament.
NHL
markerzone.com

USA HOCKEY UNVEILS LEADERSHIP GROUP FOR 2022 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

After naming their final roster last week, USA Hockey has chosen their leadership group for the 2022 IIHF World Hockey Championship. Chicago Blackhawks defenceman Seth Jones will wear the 'C', while Ottawa Senators forward Austin Watson and Winnipeg Jets defenceman Nate Schmidt were named alternate captains. Jones, 27, has played...
SAN JOSE, CA
markerzone.com

CAPITALS-PANTHERS GAME 5 NEWS AND NOTES

The Florida Panthers and Washington Capitals are set to battle in Game 5 on Wednesday night with their first-round series tied at 2-2. It doesn't look like there will be a whole lot of changes to either team's lineup for tonight, but the Panthers may have an injury issue. Panthers...
NHL

