We've had some good experiences with Jeep's luxurious all-new Grand Cherokee freshening, but most of our time to this point has been in the three-row L model. While we love the fifth-generation Grand Cherokee's highway ride, its incredible tech, and the luxury found on the inside, the L just has a different feel. It lacks the sportiness of the previous two-row, and its additional size keeps it from being a truly credible trail machine (although you might be surprised just how deep down a trail it could get you).

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO