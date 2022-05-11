ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wednesday afternoon weather forecast

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVery few changes lie ahead for the next few days, although you may notice...

News 12

Wind moves out Thursday, rain moves in for the weekend

Winds won’t be a worry on Thursday, but rain is on the way for the weekend. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Sam Augeri says Friday will bring clouds with a slight chance of some early showers. There will be a chance for light showers in the evening. The...
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Cooler weather rolls in following wild storms

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Storms have moved out and quieter, cooler weather has replaced the wild weather (as seen below). Severe storm warnings had been in effect (including a tornado warning for some counties) for much of the afternoon Tuesday. Wednesday is mostly cloudy but drier air will be extant,...
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe weather: Warmer weekend, then slightly cooler

Temperatures will trend upward for the weekend, only to drop a few degrees once the next work week arrives, the National Weather Service said. Today will start cloudy, then clear. Highs will hit 49, with lows dropping to 26. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph day and night. Friday’s...
KHQ Right Now

Mountain Showers & Frosty Overnight Lows

Sunshine, mountain showers and below average temperatures will stick around through mid-week, with high temperatures topping out in the upper 50's and low 60's and overnight lows dropping once again into the upper 20's and low 30's once again Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, with freeze warnings that will be in place through 9am. If you did plant over the weekend, make sure to cover your sensitive plants.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 13:11:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches, with localized amounts up to 10 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Phys.org

10,000 observations: Mountain Rain or Snow citizen scientists hit milestone

When the 10,000th observation was submitted to Mountain Rain or Snow on the morning of March 15th, wet snow was falling on much of the Sierra Nevada. The National Weather Service was predicting slick mountain passes and possible delays due to rain for commuters in the city, but Mountain Rain or Snow observers were eager to share real-time updates of precipitation. What is falling from the sky right now? This season (since November 2021), nearly 1,800 weather spotters have signed up to help answer this question. Their dedication and curiosity has resulted in 10,000 observations of rain, snow, and mixed precipitation in just four and a half months.
