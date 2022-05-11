ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rodanthe, NC

North Carolina Beach Houses Collapse into the Atlantic Ocean

By Ellen
 2 days ago
Have you seen the video of the house falling into the ocean in North Carolina?

Well either way this seems to be an issue that the community of Rodanthe, North Carolina is having to deal with as this house is the third to fall in the ocean this year.

Yesterday, on May 10, 2022, the U.S. National Park Services issued a statement in which they said that it was confirmed that two homes did in fact fall into the ocean.

Thankfully the homes were unoccupied at the time of the incident. However, Ocean Drive in the Outer Banks has been closed off. It was reported that debris from the homes was rapidly spreading along the coast, which was causing a safety issue. Officials were working on getting in touch with the homeowners so that the clean-up process could begin.

“Unfortunately, there may be more houses that collapse onto Seashore beaches in the near future,” David Hallac, superintendent of National Parks of Eastern North Carolina, said in a statement. “We proactively reached out to homeowners along Ocean Drive in Rodanthe after the first house collapse and recommended that actions be taken to prevent collapse and impacts to Cape Hatteras National Seashore.”

Officials are attributing the collapse to the rush of powerful waves, high tides, and whipping winds.

Here is the full video from ABC News:

