Xbox Game Pass just added a new title that those who used to own Sony's PlayStation Portable (PSP) handheld might remember. Specifically, that game in question happens to be Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair, which first launched all the way back in 2012. While this addition to Xbox Game Pass is a welcome one for those looking to try out this incredibly unique game for themselves, its arrival on the service is made even better when considering that today is also the first time the title has ever come to Xbox platforms in general.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO