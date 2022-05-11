ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Cadillac Escalade-V Has 682-HP Supercharged V8, Costs $149,990

By Christopher Smith
 1 day ago
Cadillac kicked off 2022 by revealing the Escalade-V, the long-awaited high-performance version of its ever-popular luxury SUV. We were only shown the exterior upgrades at that point, but now all is revealed and as expected, it's packing serious supercharged V8 power. It's available in standard or stretched ESV format, and it's...

ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

