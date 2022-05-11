2023 Cadillac Escalade-V Has 682-HP Supercharged V8, Costs $149,990

Despite its suave and striking good looks, polished performance, and impressive consignment of modern features, the 2022 Jaguar F-Type Convertible still forms part of the first-generation F-Type introduced to the US market way back in 2013. Jaguar has managed to imbue the F-Type with an ageless design and performance dynamics that, while not the most sporty, feel comparable to any other high-end luxury grand tourer. Beneath the sleek hood is a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 with 444 horsepower and 428 lb-ft of torque that is managed by a slick-shifting ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic transmission. The F-Type isn't the most zealous or most powerful sports car in the drop-top classification, but there's the 575-hp F-Type R for adrenaline-seekers. The F-Type Convertible feels more suitable as a GT cruiser and, at $73,000, is a high-value proposition alongside competitors such as the Porsche 911 Cabriolet and Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible. With such high-ranking competitors as these, is the Jaguar drop-top's GT character and high-value appeal enough to keep it relevant?

