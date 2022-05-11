ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Noah Syndergaard trolls Mets after Angels’ ‘real’ no-hitter

By Justin Tasch
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YsJ0W_0faOEtHR00

Noah Syndergaard was always up for some social-media trolling during his time with the Mets, and now he’s turning it against his former team.

After Angels rookie Reid Detmers threw a no-hitter Tuesday night , Syndergaard posted about it on his Instagram Story, writing, “This is what a ‘real’ no hitter looks like.”

Eleven days earlier, five Mets pitchers combined for the first no-hitter in MLB this season and the second in franchise history.

Syndergaard, 29, left the Mets in free agency, signing a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels . The Mets offered Syndergaard, who spent seven seasons in Flushing, the $18.4 million qualifying offer after he missed all of 2020 and pitched just two innings in 2021 due to Tommy John surgery. Then, as The Post’s Joel Sherman reported, Syndergaard got radio silence from the Mets , so with the Angels in pursuit he went to Anaheim to try to set himself up for a potential long-term deal after this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A7WyJ_0faOEtHR00
Noah Syndergaard’s Instagram post after Reid Detmers’ no-hitter.
Instagram/@nsyndergaard
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BklMx_0faOEtHR00
Noah Syndergaard
AP

Things in Anaheim have gone well so far for Syndergaard, who has a 2.45 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 21 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings.

Comments / 2

Related
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge drops truth bomb on Josh Donaldson plunking that fueled Yankees comeback

The New York Yankees defeated the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night by a score of 6-5 thanks to a walk-off home run off the bat of star right fielder Aaron Judge. It was an emotional victory for New York, as the night was not without tension. Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson, a former Blue Jays star and the 2015 MVP, was plunked by Toronto reliever Yimi Garcia in the left arm in the sixth inning, resulting in the pitcher’s ejection from the game. The umpires believed that Donaldson and Blue Jays catcher Tyler Heineman had exchanged “pretty strong words”, believing the hit to be intentional. Whether it was on purpose or not, the Blue Jays can thank that moment for providing Judge, Donaldson and the rest of the Yankees the fuel they needed to secure the win, as reported by Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Astros owner’s 5-word warning to other MLB cheaters

The Houston Astros have become the face of cheating in the MLB- whether they like it or not- after their sign-stealing scandal from their World Series-winning 2017 season came to light, resulting in punishment levied by the league. Even after the scandal, other teams such as the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, were accused of stealing signs, though no transgression has drawn the ire of the league and fans quite like Houston’s. Ever since the Astros were caught, other teams have been vocal in their criticism of the franchise, most notably, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Yankees. Astros owner Jim Crane, known for being outspoken, has a 5-word warning to other cheaters around the league, as reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Justin Verlander Loses No-Hitter In 8th Inning: Fans React

Justin Verlander was on the verge of his fourth career no-hitter on Tuesday night. The Houston Astros ace made it into the eighth inning of tonight's matchup against the Minnesota Twins without allowing a single hit. Third baseman Gio Urshela broke the streak with a line-drive single one out into the eighth.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Flushing, NY
Yardbarker

Luis Gil to Start For Yankees Against White Sox on Thursday

Luis Gil is headed back to the big leagues. The right-hander will start for New York in their series opener in Chicago against the White Sox on Thursday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed to reporters on Tuesday afternoon. After a doubleheader on Sunday—a result of back-to-back rainouts in the Bronx—New...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Yankees ink former All-Star pitcher that should excite Aaron Judge

The New York Yankees have come to terms on a minor league deal with former All-Star pitcher Danny Salazar, according to Univision Deportes’ Mike Rodriguez. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has continued to provide second chances to former All-Star starting pitchers, and now Salazar is the latest hurler to receive an opportunity in the team’s minor league system. For one, the Yankees signed Shelby Miller to a minor league contract in March, and he has responded to the call by notching a 2.92 ERA in 12.1 innings pitched so far at Triple-A.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Cardinals looming as trade suitor for Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts

The Boston Red Sox created an interesting dynamic in their infield this offseason when they signed free-agent shortstop Trevor Story to a lucrative contract, with incumbent Xander Bogaerts already on the roster. While the Red Sox have made things work between the two, with Bogaerts manning short and Story at second, Boston hasn’t been as successful as a team, as they currently sit in last place in the American League East, conjuring early thoughts about the trade deadline. Bogaerts, who has an opt-out in his contract at the end of this year, failed to agree to a long-term extension this offseason. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals, who are in second place in the National League Central, just so happen to have a vacancy at shortstop after optioning Paul DeJong to the minors.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Rat interrupts Nationals-Mets game in sixth inning

It turns out baseball fields aren’t limited to just humans. Tuesday’s game between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets had a unique spectator running on the field in the top of the sixth inning:. Whether the rat brought some good fortune for the Mets is up for...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Reid Detmers
Person
Noah Syndergaard
Yardbarker

Mike Trout Made History At His Home Park

Los Angeles Angels‘ slugger Mike Trout is about as electrifying as it gets in terms of superstars in Major League Baseball today. Ever since he burst onto the scene in 2012 and won the American League Rookie of the Year Award, he has been one of the best players in all of baseball.
ANAHEIM, CA
ClutchPoints

Yankees star Aaron Judge’s immediate reaction to 414-foot walk-off moonshot vs. Blue Jays

The New York Yankees were down by two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning in Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays when star outfielder Aaron Judge stepped to the plate with a pair of runners on. Facing talented Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano, Judge took a hanging slider and deposited it 414 feet into the left field seats at Yankee Stadium for his first career walk-off homer, sending the Bronx into bedlam. Following the walk-off, Judge shared his immediate reaction, with teammate Luis Severino chiming in for good measure, as reported by Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Braves announce multiple critical injuries ahead of Wednesday’s game

The injury bug is something that struck the Braves in a major way last season, but through the first month of 2022, they’ve avoided it for the most part. That is… until today. Ahead of Wednesday’s series finale against the Red Sox, Brian Snitker talked about injuries to two critical players.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets Pitchers#The Angels#Instagram Story#Era
FOX Sports

MLB odds: How bettors are reacting to New York Mets, Yankees hot starts

The teams from the Big Apple apparently are a big hit with MLB bettors. The Mets and Yankees were the first MLB teams to reach 20 wins this season, and bettors (and batters, likely) are taking notice. As are the oddsmakers. Here's a look at the shift in lines for...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Instagram
CBS Sports

Astros' Jim Crane fires back at Yankees' Brian Cashman, Jose Altuve critics: 'You were doing it too'

Astros owner Jim Crane fired back at comments made by New York Yankees executive Brian Cashman concerning Houston's sign-stealing scandal on Wednesday in USA Today article. "I found his comments to be extremely strange,'' Crane told Bob Nightengale in an interview. "There's the letter, and you were doing it, too. You were there dude. What are you talking about? If I was one of the teams, and I knew our team was doing it [cheating], I'd keep my mouth shut and just go about our business. But listen, I can only control what's going on here. I can't control what the other guys do.''
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Astros owner rips Yankees’ Brian Cashman over cheating comments

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane is not taking kindly to comments made recently by New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman. Crane responded in an interview to Cashman, who defended his recent record as GM by saying the Yankees likely would have won a championship in 2017 if not for the Astros’ “illegal and horrific” cheating. Crane called Cashman a hypocrite for criticizing the Astros when the Yankees were also accused of being involved in stealing signs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy