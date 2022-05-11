ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 10 best serial killer documentaries to watch on Netflix

By Jill Robinson
 2 days ago

NETFLIX feels like the home for true crime and particularly serial killers.

The streaming service has a wide selection of bone-chilling, twisted and fascinating real life stories for you to sink your teeth into.

Here's some of our favourites.

1.The Confession Killer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CIpUY_0faOE5fi00
The Confession Killer is based on American serial killer Henry Lee Lucas Credit: Netflix

The five-part American true crime documentary, which is directed by Rovert Kenner and Taki Oldham, is based on the 1983 case of Henry Lee Lucas. The serial killer's crimes spanned from 1960 to 1983 and he was convicted for murdering 11 people. He was condemned to death, but then it later changed to life in prison. During each 45 minute long episode, it unravels the truth behind the case with certain cast members involved from the original case.

2. I Am A Killer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yFZSO_0faOE5fi00
Several different killers are interviewed on camera for the show Credit: Netflix

I Am A Killer season one was originally released on August 3, 2018 and follows the stories of death row inmates. Season 2 was then released on Netflix earlier this year on January 31. The likes of Kenneth Foster, Justin Dickens, Miguel Angel Martinez, David Lewis and Joshua Nelson speak on camera about their crimes and what it's like to be serving a life sentence in prison as a murderer.

3. Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESbAj_0faOE5fi00
Ted Bundy, who died in an electric chair in Florida on January 24, 1989, confessed to killing 30 women in the 1970s

Ted Bundy, who died in an electric chair in Florida on January 24, 1989, confessed to killing 30 women in the 1970s. The documentary is based on the work of journalists Stephen Michaud and Hugh Aynesworth and uses hours of audio interviews they conducted with the killer while he was on death row in 1980. It also includes present-day interviews and archive footage. This unique series focuses on a man whose personality, good looks and social graces defied the serial-killer stereotype, allowing him to hide in plain sight as he committed the brutal sex-crime slayings of more than 30 women before being caught in 1978.

4. Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LjRS2_0faOE5fi00
This four-part series looks at the horrific crimes committed by serial killer Richard Ramirez

The four part series tells the story of Richard Ramirez who went on a rampant killing spree across Los Angeles in the summer of 1985.

His crimes ranged from sexual assault to murder and he appeared indiscriminate when it came to his victims, who were from varied backgrounds, both young and old. The story of Ramirez, his crimes and his final imprisonment is told through first-person interviews, archive footage, photographs and reenactments. Ramirez ended up on death row but died in 2013 due to complications from B-cell lymphoma.

5. The Ripper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oz1If_0faOE5fi00
The Ripper looks at the crimes of Peter Sutcliffe Credit: Netflix

This documentary is made by the same team who gave us Netflix hit doc Don't F**k With Cats. It looks at how poverty, masculinity and misogyny, all contributed to the Ripper evading capture for so long. The series hears from the key people who played a part in bringing Peter Sutcliffe to justice. The Ripper features testimony from senior police officers, journalists and family members who were involved and affected by the killings.

6. The Sons Of Sam

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EFp7Q_0faOE5fi00
Was there more than one murderer in the Son Of Sam killings? Credit: Splash

The Son Of Sam shootings shook New York throughout 1976 and 1977 before killer David Berkowitz was finally arrested for his crimes.

However, investigative reporter Maury Terry became obsessed with the idea that he didn't act alone, and was actually part of a sadistic, countrywide cult that orchestrated the killings in order to start a class war.

Over the course of four episodes, using extracts from Terry's diary, we see how the reporter becomes obsessed with uncovering the truth - often at the expense of his own wellbeing as it became his life's work.

7. Aileen Wuornos: The Selling of a Serial Killer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c0xGc_0faOE5fi00
Aileen Wuornos is one of the most famous serial killers in the US Credit: SIPA

Aileen Wuornos was a notorious female serial killer who shot dead seven men. She became a household name after Charlize Theron portrayed her in her Oscar winning performance in monster.

The documentary follows the life of the sex worker turned serial killer who claimed the men she killed had tried to rape her and she was acting self-defence.

She was executed by the state of Florida with a lethal injection in 2002.

8. Catching Killers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r3wxb_0faOE5fi00
Notorious American murderers are investigated in Catching Killers Credit: Netflix

A docu-series which examines not one, but three notorious serial killer cases, based on interviews with the detectives attempting to crack the case involved and the evidence uncovered.

There's the Green River Killer, the Aileen Wuornos case, and finally the Happy Face Killer case, which is covered over two episodes.

The four-part series kicks off with the Green River Killer who murdered over 49 young prostitutes and buried their bodies in woodland.

9. The Raincoat Killer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eulxx_0faOE5fi00
South Korea's serial killer was finally caught in a yellow raincoat

The series looks into a South Korean serial killer who bludgeoned his victims to death with a hammer throughout the 2000s.

The sex offender and self-confessed cannibal Yoo Young-chul, was notorious for killing sex workers and wealthy old women throughout Seoul's Central District.

Police were on the hunt for the prolific killer throughout 2003, who was finally unmasked by police wearing a bright yellow rain coat.

10. Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HDU3L_0faOE5fi00
The docuseries looks into Richard Cottingham, known as the 'Torso Killer' Credit: netflix

The Times Square Killer is the second installment following on from the hit series The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel.

It looks into killer Richard Cottingham, who murdered at least 11 people in the New York and New Jersey area between 1967 and 1980.

He was nicknamed the Torso Killer because of the way he mutilated his victims - who were mostly sex workers - in the style of Jack The Ripper.

Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
