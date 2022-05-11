ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Video shows capture of escaped inmate Casey White

By Talia Naquin, Associated Press
 1 day ago

EVANSVILLE, Indiana (WJW) – Police body camera and dash-camera video show the final moments of a nationwide manhunt for escaped Alabama inmate Casey White and corrections officer Vicky White.

The 11-day search ended Monday , when police in Evansville, Indiana rammed the car they were driving.

LISTEN: Vicky White’s last words during escape attempt

Their car flipped over, and at some point, Vicky White shot herself in the head.

Her death has been ruled a suicide .

As officers pulled them from the wreckage, Casey White blurted out, “Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head,” said U.S. Marshal Marty Keely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q28Dq_0faODxm800
This combination of photos provided by the U.S. Marshals Service and Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office in April 2022 shows Casey Cole White, left, and Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White. On Saturday, April 30, 2022, the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said that Vicky White disappeared while escorting inmate Casey Cole White, being held on capital murder charges, in Florence. (U.S. Marshals Service, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Casey White was immediately placed under arrest.

US Marshals had been tailing the pair from a motel.

The break in the case came when a car wash employee called police about an abandoned car in a wash bay.

Investigators say that was one of several getaway cars the pair used.

Surveillance video from the car wash showed Casey White and Vicky White (no relation) leaving in a Cadillac.

Inmates at the Lauderdale County Detention Center, later told investigators the two had a “jailhouse romance.”

Vicky White was the assistant director of corrections at the facility and had worked there for 17 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YKQYb_0faODxm800
Vicky White (Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office)

She had recently announced plans to retire.

The day investigators say she broke Casey White out of prison was scheduled to be her last day of work.

Investigators have not said if they know how long she’d been planning the escape.

Passenger with no flying experience lands plane after pilot becomes ‘incoherent’

Vicky White recently sold her home. She had purchased men’s clothing and bought a getaway car with cash, investigators said.

They say the two even practiced a dry run at the jail, according to a law enforcement official who spoke to the Associated Press.

Law enforcement officers found $29,000 in cash, four handguns and an AR-15 rifle in their car.

Casey White told investigators the two were prepared to have a shoot-out with police.

Casey White was returned Tuesday night to Alabama, where he was expected to face additional charges, in addition to the murder case and the 75-year prison sentence he was already serving for attempted murder and other charges.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zlwWX_0faODxm800
    FILE – This combination of photos provided by the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office shows inmate Casey White. Vicky White, the former Alabama jail official on the run with the murder suspect she was accused of helping escape shot and killed herself Monday, May 9, 2022 as authorities caught up with the pair after more than a week of searching, officials said. The man she fled with surrendered. (Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Clhtz_0faODxm800
    Escaped inmate Casey White, center, arrives at the Lauderdale County Courthouse in Florence, Ala., after waiving extradition in Indiana Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (Dan Busey/The TimesDaily via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QBiOL_0faODxm800
    Escaped inmate Casey White, right, arrives at the Lauderdale County Courthouse in Florence, Ala., after waiving extradition in Indiana Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (Dan Busey/The TimesDaily via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1POThJ_0faODxm800
    Escaped inmate Casey White is now back in Alabama. The capital murder suspect is appearing in a special court hearing.

If convicted in the murder trial, he could face the death penalty.

See unedited video of the capture from Evansville, Indiana police here . ( Video may be sensitive to some. )

