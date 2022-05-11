ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

New murals are popping up around Tampa Bay

By Maggie Duffy
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=247erl_0faODf8I00
A new mural for the North Kenwood Neighborhood Association in St. Petersburg was painted by the Vitale Bros. in May 2022. [ Courtesy of Johnny Vitale ]

Deirdre Kurnett was driving around St. Petersburg’s North Kenwood neighborhood when she saw the Vitale Bros. painting a mural.

“I need a mural,” she called out to them from her car window.

Kurnett is the treasurer of the North Kenwood Neighborhood Association, which received a grant from the City of St. Petersburg’s Mayor’s Neighborhood grant program. The grant, which is meant to enhance and unify neighborhoods, matches funds raised by the association through fundraising and volunteer hours with the city.

The association wanted to have a mural painted on a large white wall on the exterior of a private business across from Booker Creek Park at 2135 13th Ave. N.

Johnny Vitale responded to Kurnett that day in her car, told her he would do the mural and later gave the association a quote that was conducive to the budget.

The 30-foot-tall mural features the flora and fauna found in North Kenwood, as well as the alligator, otter and roseate spoonbill many neighbors have spotted at the park. It also includes the business owner’s Rottweiler.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=124qd5_0faODf8I00
The other side of the mural painted in May 2022 by the Vitale Bros. for the North Kenwood Neighborhood Association. [ Courtesy of Johnny Vitale ]

Located on a busy thoroughfare, the mural is a tactic for the neighborhood association to get more residents involved and elevate the neighborhood to the level of the more high-profile Historic Kenwood.

“It’s an ‘if you build it, they will come’ situation,” Kurnett said. “So now we have this like, ‘Woah, that’s ours. We did this.’”

The North Kenwood mural is one of a few going up around Tampa Bay this month.

For Derek Donnelly, the mural he’s painting on the St. Pete Brewing Company at 544 First Ave. N is like coming full circle. In 2013, he painted his first commissioned public art exterior on the brewery.

Back then, there weren’t as many murals in St. Petersburg. Or as many breweries. So St. Pete Brewing Company president and CEO Tom Williams tapped Donnelly to freshen up the exterior.

Donnelly appreciates the repeat business and thinks the mural will help set the brewery apart from others.

Where the previous mural honored St. Petersburg with icons like Tony Jannus’ plane, Donnelly is going for a more abstract, stained glass effect this time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cj8Yt_0faODf8I00
Derek Donnelly is painting a new mural over the one he painted in 2013 for the St. Pete Brewing Company. It will be completed in May 2022. [ Courtesy of Derek Donnelly ]

“We wanted something colorful that pops,” he said. “A little more elegant and ... more reflective of St. Pete as a whole.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n8avT_0faODf8I00

Since April, an ongoing international mural festival has been connecting artists with walls in Tampa. The festival, called Tampa Walls!, is a project of Pow Wow Worldwide, which brings murals to 17 cities around the globe. Tony Krol, director of Tampa’s Mergeculture gallery, and other community leaders have been working to bring the festival to Tampa since 2019.

Thus far, San Francisco-based artist Ricky Watts has painted a wall that Common Dialect Beerworks and Health Mutt share (5023 N Florida Ave.) with his signature abstract style; Charlotte, N.C.-based Noirsone has an action-packed scene at Gilberto’s Paint and Body Shop (4520 N Florida Ave.); and Ill Des, based in Atlanta and Denver, turned a wall at Magnanimous Brewing (1420 N Florida Ave.) into art.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06EI99_0faODf8I00
Charlotte, N.C.-based artist Noirsone's mural in Tampa is part of the Tampa Walls! festival. [ Courtesy of Mergeculture ]

Comments / 0

Related
813area.com

Best Restaurants in Brandon Florida

The city of Brandon, Florida is a popular destination for families and the military to live. It is a clean and family-friendly area with many local businesses that residents here absolutely love. One of the most popular things to do in Brandon, Florida is to dine, and there are many fine restaurants to choose from. Some, however, stand apart from the rest, here are some of the best restaurants in Brandon, Florida.
BRANDON, FL
cltampa.com

The 11th annual Cuban Sandwich Festival returns to Tampa this month

Whether you think lettuce and tomato belong on the Cuban sandwich or not is debatable, but folks from both sides of that heated argument will definitely be in Ybor City for an annual celebration of the Tampeño classic. The 11th annual Cuban Sandwich Festival returns to Ybor City’s Centennial...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

10+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

April showers bring May flowers! There’s still time to take advantage of some great u-pick opportunities such as pretty farms to pick sunflowers and wildflowers! There are also so many other great things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend! The weather has also been picture-perfect lately and there are tons of great outdoor events to take […]
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Government
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Tampa, FL
Entertainment
Saint Petersburg, FL
Entertainment
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Government
cltampa.com

28 percent of Tampa renters want to leave town, says report

It appears that Tampa renters have had enough. Since the start of the pandemic, the median rent in the Tampa area has skyrocketed by 39%, which is the "fastest rent growth among all large metros in the country," says a new report from Apartment List. Now, according to the site's...
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Fast casual chain Crisp & Green will open its first Tampa location this summer

Tampa's upcoming Sweetgreen is set to have some competition this summer. Tampa Bay is just a small area included in Crisp & Green’s massive expansion throughout the country, which includes a whopping 30 locations opening over the next few years. The Minnesota-based company announced its expansion earlier this week,...
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Two Tampa BBQ joints will be on Good Morning America this week

Two Tampa BBQ gems are going to be in the national spotlight on May 13. Good Morning America’s Great American BBQ Showdown will pit pit masters across the country against one another. Tampa’s Station House BBQ and Jazzy’s BBQ are going one-on-one to see who brings the most smoke to the city.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

City Wide Fertilizer Ban Coming To St. Pete

City wide fertilizer ban coming to St. Pete. It’s almost that time of year again when the City of St. Petersburg bans the use of fertilizer. To help protect against algae blooms, fish kills and water quality issues, the City of St. Petersburg bans the use of fertilizers from June 1 through September 30. Increased rainfall during this time carries those nutrients to bodies of water, where it affects the health of our waterways and marine life.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murals#Charlotte#Art#Vitale Bros#Kenwood
stpetecatalyst.com

Pennsylvania firm acquires the waterfront Magnuson Hotel

A Pennsylvania real estate firm that has made significant investments in Tampa has scooped up the Magnuson Hotel Marina Cove resort in St. Petersburg. Willner Realty and Development Co., under the WRD LLC entity name, purchased the 18-acre waterfront resort at 6800 Sunshine Skyway Lane S. and several adjacent parcels, totaling over $17 million in transactions, according to property records.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Toni Koraza

What will Tampa Look Like if all Ice on Earth Melts? Here's Your Answer

Image by Nolan, Jacqueline V. Congressional Cartography Program (Library of Congress) Florida is known as the perfect vacation getaway for many Americans and people globally. The Sunshine State is home to well-known tourist attractions such as Disney World, sandy beaches, amusement parks, landmarks, and more. It is also home to 21.7 million Americans who could be facing the risk of losing their homes.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Smooth jazz, gospel lead lineup this weekend at Tampa's Uptown Music Festival

Tampa Bay smooth jazz and gospel fans might want to think about going uptown this weekend. Starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, Tampa’s University Area Community Development Corporation stages the Uptown Music Festival, an annual, family-friendly concert and art market. This year, festivitie are built on top...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Why the county sank the Cross Bay Ferry agreement

After a contentious discussion during Tuesday’s board meeting, Pinellas County Commissioners unanimously voted to terminate its agreement that subsidizes the Cross Bay Ferry in the hopes of negotiating better terms and reducing taxpayer funding. The interlocal agreement includes Hillsborough, Tampa and St. Petersburg, and Pinellas’ withdrawal follows a May...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
thatssotampa.com

Chuck Lager Restaurant opening soon in Westshore Marina District

Chuck Lager – America’s Tavern is opening at Westshore Marina District in Tampa. The restaurant, led by ​​celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani, brings a fun dining experience to South Tampa. Viviani, who was on three seasons of the television competition show Top Chef and won the title of “Fan Favorite,” is bringing casual dining New American cuisine to Westshore Marina District.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Tampa airport workers come together to find runaway pet

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Workers at the Tampa airport came together to save a dog who got lost after slipping his collar. Rocky, a Chihuahua mix who arrived to TPA on a flight from Puerto Rico on May 6. When Rocky’s family came to the Airport to pick him up, somehow he managed to slip out of his collar as he was being loaded into their car at baggage claim.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Report: These are the safest hospitals in Tampa Bay

The nonprofit watchdog organization Leapfrog Group, which analyzes thousands of hospitals across the U.S., has released its safety grades for Tampa Bay hospitals. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital rating focused exclusively on hospital safety. It issues A, B, C, D or F letter grades to show how safe hospitals are. Leapfrog analyzed more than 60 hospitals in Florida, which received a mix of grades.
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

First sea turtle nest of the season spotted by CMA

CLEARWATER, Fla. — It's official — sea turtle nesting season has kicked off in the Tampa Bay area. This week, the Clearwater Marine Aquarium sea turtle nesting team spotted the first nest of the season. Starting about a week before sea turtle nesting season, which typically falls between...
CLEARWATER, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
66K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy