DEARBORN, Mich. – Police in Dearborn are asking excited wedding guests to refrain from performing vehicle burnouts in residential neighborhoods. Police released video (watch it above) showing a recent burnout that happened on Saturday, May 7, on Bingham and Warren. Guests of a wedding taking place nearby were reportedly driving dangerously through the neighborhood, with the vehicle burnouts causing excessive noise, large clouds of smoke and damage to the freshly paved streets, police said. They also blocked local traffic.

DEARBORN, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO