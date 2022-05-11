ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mapleton Board of Education regular meeting will be 3 p.m. Thursday, May 12 in the high school maker space. This is a time change from 4:30 p.m. The time change is due to athletic events being held.

Mental Health & Recovery Board Joint Finance-Planning Committee will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 17 via Zoom. Join Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84842541456

A portion of County Road 175 in Mohican Township will be closed Monday, May 16 and overnight to Tuesday, May 17 for a culvert replacement. The road will be closed between Township Road 1700 and County Road 175. More specifically between Township Road 1700 and House No. 1706. It is anticipated that the road will reopen on Tuesday, May 17. Weather and/or technical issues may alter this timeline.

A  portion of County Road 175 in Perry Township will be closed Tuesday, May 17 and overnight to Wednesday, May 18 for a culvert replacement. The road will be closed between Township Road 1300 and Township Road 1210. More specifically between House #1268 and House #1256. It is anticipated that the road will reopen on Wednesday, May 18. Weather and/or technical issues may alter this timeline.

— The Ashland County Board of Elections will meet at 3:30 p.m. May 20 to review provisional ballots cast in the 2022 May Primary. The Board will meet May 25 at 3:30 p.m. to certify election results for the May 2022 Primary Election. All meetings of the Board are held in the County Office Building, 110 Cottage St., Suite 106, Ashland.

