Atlanta, GA

People Seem Really Excited About These Buzzy Chain Restaurants Headed to Atlanta

By Beth McKibben
Eater
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s face it. Most chain restaurants are pretty uninspiring, especially when compared to the food served at independent establishments run by local chefs and restaurateurs. But there are just some chain restaurants people can’t pass up, for any number of reasons, no matter how loyal they are to the local restaurant...

Thrillist

The 14 Best BBQ Joints in Atlanta, According to Local Experts

The first time Steve Hartsock, owner of Socks’ Love Barbecue in Cumming, had brisket was at Fox Bros. Bar B-Q a little over 10 years ago. “I was introduced to a whole new style, a whole new realm of barbecue,” he says. “I didn't really get to experience brisket or anything much outside of pork until I moved to Atlanta [from Columbus, Georgia].”
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

From Pop-Ups to Eventual Wholesale, Atlanta Chef Ramps Up Tortilleria and Masa Business

Heading to the back of the Grant Park Farmers Market on Sunday mornings, people will find chef Maricela Vega serving food and selling prepackaged dishes through her business Chico (formerly Chicomecóatl). On one particular Sunday, Vega is preparing sopes (a fried masa base topped with beans and other savory toppings) cooked on a small grill, with the option to add a fried egg.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: Freight Kitchen & Tap fails; Little Alley Steak scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Next to the railroad tracks on East Main Street in Woodstock, Freight Kitchen & Tap inside the old train depot failed with only 38 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was black mold on the soda gun at the bar. Plus, roach bait was inside a cup container in the kitchen. And pasta and cheese grits were at unsafe temperatures.
WOODSTOCK, GA
Eater

New Bar Dad’s Ratchets Up the Nostalgia in Virginia-Highland

The former Diesel Filling Station space in Virginia-Highland is set to become another neighborhood bar and restaurant this summer, allaying fears the property at the corner of North Highland Avenue and Drewry Street might be up for redevelopment. Randy Pechin, the owner of popular cocktail bar Little Spirit in Inman...
ATLANTA, GA
Lifewnikk

What They Don’t Tell You About Living in Atlanta, Ga

Rather you are someone who lives in Atlanta or has simply come here to visit I am sure that you have experienced the tragedy of Atlanta traffic. We used to believe that “rush hour” was the main issue and that leaving the house during peak hours would help us to save time but nowadays, time is not even the issue and 1pm versus 5pm are pretty much the same when it comes to sitting in traffic. There are certain areas that you specifically have to watch our for. For example, downtown Atlanta‘s traffic is pretty much consistent, as well as Interstate 285, and I-85. You might ask why that is? Unfortunately there is no true answer because a lot of times while you are sitting in traffic, assuming that there may be construction, or some sort of accident that has traffic so backed up, that usually is not the case and once you past the traffic, there is usually no reason for the traffic. Some say that Atlanta traffic is caused by over population and others say that it is due to people constantly brake checking, but I guess we will never really know the true answer to that question.Crime rates are increasing.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

What You Need To Know About The Mysterious Castle In Midtown Atlanta

Rhodes Hall has been an Atlantan landmark for generations, due to its grand exterior and unique design. When you’re driving through Atlanta, the last thing you’d expect to see is a magnificent castle. However, pay close attention to your surroundings in Midtown ATL, and you might catch a glimpse of this grand and historic building named Rhodes Hall.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Mariah Carey buys $5.65 million Atlanta mansion, reports say

Mariah Carey has purchased a multi-million dollar Atlanta mansion, according to reports. The celebrity singer, however, has not yet made a statement on the big buy. Realtor.com first reported that a management company with ties to the “All I Want For Christmas is You” music wonder purchased the colonial estate in an off-market transaction in November 2021 for […] The post Mariah Carey buys $5.65 million Atlanta mansion, reports say appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Atlanta

Buckhead residents react to proposed Atlanta BeltLine Northwest Trail

BUCKHEAD, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Plans to complete a stretch of the Atlanta BeltLine through the Buckhead area are drawing mixed reactions from residents. This comes after more than a dozen neighborhood meetings where BeltLine officials received feedback on the proposed plans. Several neighbors in the Buckhead area, which includes Collier Hills, are excited about plans for the Beltline to pass through their neighborhood. “It’s fantastic. It brings life and entertainment to the area,” said one resident, Lionel Zajde, one resident along the route of the BeltLine. “That’s why we moved to Collier Hills.” Collier Hills is one of the areas...
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

Brew Brew Cafe Ends a 20-Year Run in Pilsen and Two More Restaurant Closures to Know

Spring has finally sprung (fingers crossed) in Chicago after an unusually grey and dreary April. That means patios are opening, sun parasols are popping up, and many restaurants and bars are dusting off their air conditioners. Despite the promise of summer fun, the hospitality industry continues to face major challenges, including ongoing staff shortages and supply chain delays.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS 46

Atlanta radio personality Fly Guy DC gifts 30 mothers with spa day

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta radio personality and influencer, Fly Guy DC, and sponsors gifted 30 deserving mothers with a lavish spa day experience for Mother’s Day, according to a press release. Over 400 single mothers were nominated for the experience and out of those 30 were selected to...
ATLANTA, GA
fb101.com

Live! at The Battery in Atlanta

More than just a place to cheer on Atlanta’s World Series champions, Sports & Social is a one-of-a-kind, year-round sports bar, gaming parlor and social lounge. From baseball, football and soccer to UFC and basketball, guests can visit Sports & Social’s two-level space complete with quite possibly Atlanta’s largest big screen (it’s a 40-foot diagonal high-definition LED screen!), plus a giant wall of 11 tv screens, for top-of-the-line sports viewing. Guests will never miss a stunning play here.
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

San Marcos Mochi Doughnut Shop Opens in Austin

San Marcos mochi doughnut shop Mochinut expanded with an Austin location in mid-April. Mochinut ATX is found within Scofield Farms neighborhood supermarket and food hall Hana World Market at 1700 West Parmer Lane, Suite 100 as of April 22. The menu includes mochi doughnuts (hence the name), made with sweet...
AUSTIN, TX
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: ‘Teachers Village’ proposed for downtown Atlanta

Plans are underway for a 33-story high-rise in downtown Atlanta specifically designed as affordable housing for teachers and seniors. Teachers Village will occupy a 1/3-acre site bounded by Cone Street, Ted Turner Drive, and Walton Street downtown, a block from Centennial Olympic Park in the Fairlie-Poplar district. Developer RBH Group...
ATLANTA, GA

