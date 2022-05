Ever since we earned the nickname of the “It City,” it seems that Nashville’s remained the darling of many ranking organizations. The most recent, however, is arguably even more impressive than the many we’ve earned in recent years. We’ve recently been named one of the top cities in which to invest in our real estate industry, according to CrowdStreet, the leading real estate crowdfunding website. While the report itself is noteworthy to real estate organizations, Nashville’s inclusion in this report shows that our real estate industry’s successes are the result of our city’s overall economic health—which is good news to everyone!

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO