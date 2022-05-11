ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear Lake, IA

Ask the Mayor — May 11, 2022 — Clear Lake mayor Nelson Crabb

KGLO News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClear Lake’s mayor Nelson Crabb joined us...

www.kglonews.com

kiow.com

Guth’s Senatorial District Changes Away from Forest City

There will be a new state senator representing Winnebago and Kossuth Counties in the next legislative session. State Senator Dennis Guth had his district change boundaries after the latest census. Guth will now serve the southern edge of Forest City located in Hancock County and progress much further south than...
FOREST CITY, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Hotel owner cited for lack of license, code violations at two Iowa properties

The Harvest Estates hotel in New Hampton and the Harvest Estates hotel in Fort Dodge (inset) have been cited for operating without a license and failing to meet minimum health and safety standards. Both are owned by a Mississippi investor who purchased the properties last fall. (Main photo from Google Earth; inset photo from Webster County Assessor's Office.)
FORT DODGE, IA
kicdam.com

“Don’t Lose Lost Island” Public Meeting

Graettinger, IA (KICD) — A public meeting was held last night in Graettinger – hosted by the group “Don’t Lose Lost Island.”. They are a group of citizens of Palo Alto County raising concerns over a proposed wind farm project by Vestas North America. Bertha Mathis...
GRAETTINGER, IA
kiow.com

Forest City School Board Makes a Calendar Move

Students at the Forest City Community School district are quickly wrapping up the year with end date now just two weeks away. Forest city Superintendent Darwin Lehmann says leading up to that time there will be a multitude of opportunities to celebrate their accomplishments. Lehmann stated that the school board...
FOREST CITY, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Clear Lake, IA
Clear Lake, IA
Government
KAAL-TV

Mason City announces free summer lunch locations

(ABC 6 News) - The Mason City Community School District announced its summer food service program start and end dates. The meals will be provided without charge, to all children at a first-come, first-served basis Mondays through Fridays May 31-Aug. 19. There will be no meals served July 4. Meals...
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Mason City native nominated to be a federal judge

WASHINGTON, DC – A Mason City native is nominated for a federal judgeship. Stephen Locher has been picked by President to serve as a U.S. District Judge for the Southern District of Iowa. Locher was recommended for the post by both of Iowa’s U.S. Senators, Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst. That recommendation followed a unanimous endorsement by an Iowa-based judicial selection commission convened by the senators.
MASON CITY, IA
3 News Now

Iowa election 2022: Who’s running for governor and for Congress?

Only two of Iowa’s federal races have contested primaries, with many races already winnowed down to one candidate per party in the weeks ahead of the June 7 primary election. Both Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley are up for reelection in 2022, and all four of Iowa’s...
IOWA STATE
#Mayor
kiwaradio.com

Weekly Northwest Iowa DNR Fishing Report

Northwest Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has released their weekly fishing report for northwest Iowa. This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Busy Ankeny road to close briefly for trail bridge project

ANKENY, Iowa — A heads-up for drivers in the metro. A section of Southeast Oralabor Road in Ankeny is closing at 9 p.m. Thursday. There will be a marked detour available. It's scheduled to reopen Friday at 6 a.m. in time for rush hour. Crews are putting in a...
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

Where is that Iowa haze coming from?

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans may be noticing a distinct haze in the air this week. New Mexico is seeing some wildfires right now, and it's causing some issues in central Iowa. The National Weather Service shared a photo recently showing how the smoke is traveling. That smoke is...
IOWA STATE
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Rep. Sorensen Believes Iowa Should Get To Vote On Abortion Restrictions

The recent leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court which outlines the potential to overturn Roe v. Wade, and a state representative shares his thoughts. Iowa House Representative for District 20 Ray Sorensen says he is a firm believer in state rights and if Roe v. Wade is overturned, Iowa would get a chance to vote on what restrictions they want on abortion and add to the state’s constitution.
IOWA STATE
News Break
Politics
KEYC

Thousands of southern Minnesota residents without power

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Severe weather has caused dozens of power outages across southern Minnesota and northwest Iowa. KEYC viewers have reported outages in Vernon Center, Lake Crystal, Mankato, North Mankato, and many other places. Xcel Energy says there are currently 18 outages in the Mankato area that impacts...
MANKATO, MN
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa Supreme Court Justice Brent Appel retiring soon

Iowa’s State Judicial Nominating Commission is accepting applications to replace the longest-serving current Iowa Supreme Court justice. Justice Brent Appel, who has served on the court since October 2006, will step down on July 13, when he reaches the mandatory retirement age of 72. Since Justice David Wiggins retired in early 2020, Appel has been the only one of the seven justices appointed by a Democratic governor.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Why is it so hot in Iowa?

From abnormal coldness to summer-like heat, we're asking: What the heck happened to spring in Iowa?Well, you can thank warm temperatures from the southwest for our 90+ degree forecast, Roger Vachalek, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Des Moines, told Axios.State of play: A low-pressure system to the northwest of us has been pulling in warm and humid air from the south on and off this last week.It's expected to move out of the state by the end of the weekend, bringing back the more tepid May we enjoy.The intrigue: Have the clouds looked a little hazy to you? Not only are we pulling in heat, but also smoke from the wildfires in New Mexico, according to the NWS.
DES MOINES, IA
theperrychief.com

Fareway finalizes plans for new store in Granger

Fareway Stores, Inc. plans to construct an approximately 19,000 square foot store on the SE corner of State Street and Oak Street in Granger. Construction is planned to begin in 2024, with a tentative opening in the summer of 2025. Between now and then, public infrastructure work will be completed along State Street and Highway 17.
GRANGER, IA
WHO 13

Severe weather: Where in Iowa has the best chance today?

Another round of severe weather will move through the Midwest tonight with the best chance in eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota. However, severe storms are still possible late across parts of Iowa. The Storm Prediction Center has the WHO 13 viewing area (highlighted below) at a level 1-3 (out of 5) risk for severe […]
IOWA STATE
Pen City Current

For the Record – Thursday, May 12, 2022

05/02/22 – 12:00 a.m. – Fort Madison police transferred Robert Lemar Gram, 42, of Fort Madison, on a warrant for failure to appear. 05/02/22 – 10:00 a.m. – Fort Madison police arrested Hunter John West, 18, of Argyle, in the 2500 block of 255th Street, Montrose, on a charges of 3rd degree burglary – vehicle 1st offense and second degree theft greater than $1,500 and less than $10,000. He was taken to Lee County Jail.
FORT MADISON, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Northwest Iowa Nursing Home Facing Thousands of Dollars in Fines

Thousands of dollars in fines have been levied against a northwest Iowa nursing home. A report in the Iowa Capital Dispatch says the federal government began fining Aspire of Primghar $10,100 a day for each day the facility failed to meet minimum standards. The fines started January 17th of this year.
IOWA STATE

