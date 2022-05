Siuslaw Valley fire and Rescue responded to a 991 call of a trailer on fire yesterday morning east of Florence on Highway 125. A person on the scene made the call at approximately 9:17 and reported seeing smoke coming from a 5th wheel. Crews arriving on the scene could see the smoke from a distance and upon reaching the trailer found it fully engulfed in flames. Fire crews had to rely on water tenders due to a lack of hydrants in the area. SVFR was unable to save the trailer but were able to keep it from spreading to a nearby storage building. Western Lane Ambulance also arrived on the scene but there were no injuries reported. The fire is being investigated by the SVFR Fire Investigation Team led by Fire Marshall Tony Miller.

FLORENCE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO