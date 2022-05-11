Pilot down, passenger takes over with 'no idea how to fly'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A passenger with no flying experience radioed an urgent plea for help when the pilot of a small plane suddenly fell ill off Florida’s Atlantic coast, and was able to land the plane safely with the help of air traffic controllers....
MIAMI — A man is facing charges of reckless disregard for the environment after video showed him popping balloons and letting them fall into the water at a south Florida marina. Police arrested David Torres-Bocanegra, who is charged with reckless disregard for the environment, WTVJ reported. Investigators said Torres-Bocanegra...
DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines will spend more than $2 billion to improve the flying experience for passengers, promising faster internet service, power outlets at every seat on new planes and larger overhead bins for carry-on bags. The airline also said Wednesday that later this month it expects to...
An escaped inmate, considered armed and dangerous, dumped a stolen car in the parking lot of the Burlington Coat Factory in Edmonds and is still at large. The U.S. Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offender task force is hunting 38-year-old Andrew Kristovich, and has been for almost three weeks. The U.S....
A body discovered by a Colorado hiker in 1994 has been identified as a Pierce County woman who was reported missing in 1993, according to the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office. The remains of “Windy Point Jane Doe” was discovered by a hiker on the Uncompahgre Plateau in western Colorado...
Police are searching for four shoplifting suspects who they say set a fire inside a Fort Lauderdale Target store to create a distraction. Fort Lauderdale Police said officers and fire rescue crews responded to reports of a small fire at the Target at 3200 North Federal Highway just before 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.
HAVANA (AP) — The elegant Hotel Saratoga was supposed to reopen in Havana on Tuesday after a two-year pandemic break. Instead, it was a day of mourning for the 43 people known to have died in an explosion that ripped the building apart. Emergency workers continued to hunt through...
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A Pierce County deputy shot and wounded a 19-year-old man Thursday who was driving a vehicle wanted in an armed carjacking and robberies, authorities said. The man was shot near Frederickson after he fled from a traffic stop, The News Tribune reported. The Pierce County...
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Elease Griffin said she celebrated Mother’s Day with her 20-year-old daughter Drunniyya Griffin. They went out on a boat. Hours after the two hugged, her daughter drove off to a home near the intersection of Northwest 15th Court and Northwest 27th Avenue. She stopped to pick up a friend. There was a shooting.
SEATTLE — A bicyclist was killed in a crash in Seattle's SODO neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon. The crash occurred around 10:35 a.m. near Fourth Avenue South and South Holgate Street, according to the Seattle Police Department. A police spokesperson said it's unclear how the cyclist was struck. The bicyclist,...
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Two men were convicted of felonies in Georgia after they were arrested in Walla Walla and Umatilla counties in September 2021. Both Dustin Wendelin and Charles Montgomery lived in Umatilla County, Oregon at the time of their arrest. Wendelin was arrested at the Walla Walla State Penitentiary, where he worked at the time. Montgomery was arrested in Umatilla County, according to a Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office press release.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The man and the woman charged with kidnapping a 3-month-old baby last month from his Northern California home while his grandmother unloaded groceries tried at least three times to take the child before succeeding, authorities said Thursday. Yesenia Ramirez, 43, and Jose Portillo, 28, were...
TripAdvisor has put together their list of the Top 10 Hotels in the United States, and the good news is one of them is in Florida! Have you been there for a visit? Here's the list!. Top 10 Hotels in the United States. The Mark Hotel - New York City,...
SEATTLE — Seattle police are searching for two men and a woman in connection with an attempted vehicle theft and armed carjacking in West Seattle on Thursday afternoon. At around 2:40 p.m., police were called to the area of 40th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Dakota Street, after a 911 caller reported seeing two men and a woman suspiciously attempting to load a Jeep onto a trailer.
SEATTLE — According to the Washington Auto Theft Prevention Authority there were more than 31,000 car thefts in 2021, the highest in the last five years. KIRO 7 asked police about the best ways to protect your car and its contents. The first tip may seem obvious but is...
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol said it is looking for a motorcyclist who was seen riding erratically on State Route 16 near Port Orchard and who fired shots at troopers early Wednesday. At 1:30 a.m., troopers said they tried to pull over a motorcyclist but it appeared...
EVERETT, Wash. — Snohomish County had planned to close all solid waste transfer stations and drop boxes for two weekends, but crews only needed one weekend to clear a 45-foot-tall mountain of trash that was at risk of bursting into flames. During last weekend’s closure May 7 and 8,...
CENTRALIA, Wash. — A drug trafficking ring has been dismantled with the arrests of six people in Oregon, Washington and California. The Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team seized over 105 pounds of methamphetamine that’s believed to have been trafficked from Mexico with a street value worth about $500,000. Authorities...
If you grew up in or around Seattle, you probably know about its bizarre freeway arrangement downtown. The Express Lanes, exits on both sides of the freeway (sometimes requiring short merges across the whole freeway to make an exit), a city grid that really wasn't designed to ingest modern levels of traffic and actually move it around on surface streets. But I've always felt it's the area around the Convention Center—which looms over the freeway, covering it right around where most of the downtown exits are, creating a disorienting short period of darkness and confusion—is a mess. Even if you've driven northbound under the Freeway Park trying to exit at, say, Olive or Mercer, it can be a little stressful. But for southbound I-5 drivers trying to exit at Union Street (Exit 165B), it can be downright dangerous.
AUBURN, Wash. — A stretch of a major road in Auburn was closed for hours after a fatal crash Thursday morning. Puget Sound Fire Regional Fire Authority tweeted about the crash on East Valley Highway/Auburn Way North at 3:51 a.m. Both directions of the highway were closed from South...
SEATTLE (AP) – The FBI has arrested a fugitive Auburn couple who fled before sentencing last month after convictions for operating a Ponzi-like scheme, defrauding thousands of investors out of more than $30 million. The Seattle Times reports Seattle FBI spokesperson Steve Bernd said Bernard Ross Hansen and partner...
