Pilot down, passenger takes over with 'no idea how to fly'

If you grew up in or around Seattle, you probably know about its bizarre freeway arrangement downtown. The Express Lanes, exits on both sides of the freeway (sometimes requiring short merges across the whole freeway to make an exit), a city grid that really wasn't designed to ingest modern levels of traffic and actually move it around on surface streets. But I've always felt it's the area around the Convention Center—which looms over the freeway, covering it right around where most of the downtown exits are, creating a disorienting short period of darkness and confusion—is a mess. Even if you've driven northbound under the Freeway Park trying to exit at, say, Olive or Mercer, it can be a little stressful. But for southbound I-5 drivers trying to exit at Union Street (Exit 165B), it can be downright dangerous.

3 DAYS AGO