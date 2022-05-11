ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Pilot down, passenger takes over with 'no idea how to fly'

seattlepi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A passenger with no flying experience radioed an urgent plea for help when the pilot of a small plane suddenly fell ill off Florida’s Atlantic coast, and was able to land the plane safely with the help of air traffic controllers....

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

Related
seattlepi.com

Southwest invests in faster internet, outlets, overhead bins

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines will spend more than $2 billion to improve the flying experience for passengers, promising faster internet service, power outlets at every seat on new planes and larger overhead bins for carry-on bags. The airline also said Wednesday that later this month it expects to...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Pierce, FL
City
West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Boca Raton, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
seattlepi.com

Cuba hotel blast toll rises to 43 -- most hotel workers

HAVANA (AP) — The elegant Hotel Saratoga was supposed to reopen in Havana on Tuesday after a two-year pandemic break. Instead, it was a day of mourning for the 43 people known to have died in an explosion that ripped the building apart. Emergency workers continued to hunt through...
LIFESTYLE
seattlepi.com

Pierce County deputy shoots, seriously injures man, 19

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A Pierce County deputy shot and wounded a 19-year-old man Thursday who was driving a vehicle wanted in an armed carjacking and robberies, authorities said. The man was shot near Frederickson after he fled from a traffic stop, The News Tribune reported. The Pierce County...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Click10.com

Mother to shooter: ‘Turn yourself in! You shot an innocent person!’

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Elease Griffin said she celebrated Mother’s Day with her 20-year-old daughter Drunniyya Griffin. They went out on a boat. Hours after the two hugged, her daughter drove off to a home near the intersection of Northwest 15th Court and Northwest 27th Avenue. She stopped to pick up a friend. There was a shooting.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Traffic Controllers#Pilot#Veteran#Aircraft#Ap#Liveatc Net#Flight Aware
KING 5

Bicyclist killed in crash in Seattle's SODO neighborhood

SEATTLE — A bicyclist was killed in a crash in Seattle's SODO neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon. The crash occurred around 10:35 a.m. near Fourth Avenue South and South Holgate Street, according to the Seattle Police Department. A police spokesperson said it's unclear how the cyclist was struck. The bicyclist,...
SEATTLE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Walla Walla State Penitentiary employee arrested on Georgia gang charges

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Two men were convicted of felonies in Georgia after they were arrested in Walla Walla and Umatilla counties in September 2021. Both Dustin Wendelin and Charles Montgomery lived in Umatilla County, Oregon at the time of their arrest. Wendelin was arrested at the Walla Walla State Penitentiary, where he worked at the time. Montgomery was arrested in Umatilla County, according to a Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office press release.
WALLA WALLA, WA
seattlepi.com

DA: Suspects tried to kidnap baby 3 times before succeeding

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The man and the woman charged with kidnapping a 3-month-old baby last month from his Northern California home while his grandmother unloaded groceries tried at least three times to take the child before succeeding, authorities said Thursday. Yesenia Ramirez, 43, and Jose Portillo, 28, were...
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police searching for suspects after crash, carjacking in West Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle police are searching for two men and a woman in connection with an attempted vehicle theft and armed carjacking in West Seattle on Thursday afternoon. At around 2:40 p.m., police were called to the area of 40th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Dakota Street, after a 911 caller reported seeing two men and a woman suspiciously attempting to load a Jeep onto a trailer.
SEATTLE, WA
KXL

Meth Trafficking Ring Busted

CENTRALIA, Wash. — A drug trafficking ring has been dismantled with the arrests of six people in Oregon, Washington and California. The Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team seized over 105 pounds of methamphetamine that’s believed to have been trafficked from Mexico with a street value worth about $500,000. Authorities...
CENTRALIA, WA
MotorTrend Magazine

Seattle Drivers Keep Crashing at This Baffling Freeway Exit

If you grew up in or around Seattle, you probably know about its bizarre freeway arrangement downtown. The Express Lanes, exits on both sides of the freeway (sometimes requiring short merges across the whole freeway to make an exit), a city grid that really wasn't designed to ingest modern levels of traffic and actually move it around on surface streets. But I've always felt it's the area around the Convention Center—which looms over the freeway, covering it right around where most of the downtown exits are, creating a disorienting short period of darkness and confusion—is a mess. Even if you've driven northbound under the Freeway Park trying to exit at, say, Olive or Mercer, it can be a little stressful. But for southbound I-5 drivers trying to exit at Union Street (Exit 165B), it can be downright dangerous.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fatal crash closes stretch of major road in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — A stretch of a major road in Auburn was closed for hours after a fatal crash Thursday morning. Puget Sound Fire Regional Fire Authority tweeted about the crash on East Valley Highway/Auburn Way North at 3:51 a.m. Both directions of the highway were closed from South...
AUBURN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy